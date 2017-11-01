Rival wings set for election battle over teaching union's future

Two candidates backed by rival political wings are running for the vice presidency of the NUT section of the National Education Union (NEU).

Kauser Jan is being backed by factions on the left of the union, while Amanda Martin has been endorsed by a group representing “moderate” activists.

The NEU teaching union came into being following the merger of the NUT and ATL teaching unions in September.

However, it is still organised into NUT and ATL “sections”, with each section selecting a vice president who will later go on to serve as president of the NEU.

Ballots went out last week in the NUT contest to elect a vice president for a term of office, starting in Easter 2018.

National Education Union candidates

Just two candidates are in the contest, representing different political wings of the union.

Ms Jan, a teacher and activist from Leeds, is backed by a number of the union’s far-left groups, including the Socialist Teachers Alliance, Local Associations National Action Campaign (LANAC) and Campaign for a Democratic and Fighting Union (CDFU).

Meanwhile, Ms Martin is a primary teacher and executive member for the union who has been endorsed by Broadly Speaking – a group which was set up to counter the influence of hard left factions within the NUT, and which describes itself as the “authentic voice of the moderate classroom teacher”.

Ms Martin's election statement says the teaching profession is “under attack” and that the union needs a president with “with the full, comprehensive range of skills and experience to challenge the government and win on campaigns”.

“As your president, I will lead the NEU to fight against damaging government changes,” the statement adds. “I will ensure that schools, colleges, and NEU members are at the heart of every community in England and Wales.”

Ms Martin told Tes: “Throughout my time in the union I have worked well alongside both [joint general secretaries] Kevin Courtney and Mary Bousted. I would be extremely proud to take the NUT into the NEU with all the exciting opportunities that it offers to represent the super-union and the broad church of views that encompass it.”

Meanwhile, Ms Jan's election statement says she can be the “unity candidate”.

Speaking to Tes, she said she was “predominantly” supported by members on the NUT’s left “but not solely”.

When asked about industrial action, she said that the NEU should “never go into a strike just for the sake of having a strike”, but if negotiations failed it had to take action which “cannot be just a one-day wonder”.

“Sometimes…there’s got to be a planned series of strikes in order to be heard,” she added.

