    Robert Goodwill – minister for SEND, early years and school sports – sacked

    Martin George
    9th January 2018 at 10:57
    DfE
    Mr Goodwill, who only joined the Department for Education in June 2017, is quoted as saying that the prime minister is 'making way for younger people'

    The minister responsible for special educational needs and disabilities has been sacked, just seven months after he was first appointed.

    Robert Goodwill's portfolio as minister of state for children and families also included child protection, children in care, early years, the pupil premium, free school meals, school sports and improving social mobility in the 12 "opportunity areas" around the country.

    It represents the second change in the ministerial team at the Department for Education, after Justine Greening last night resigned from government following Theresa May's attempt to move her from the department.

    Carl Gavaghan, a reporter at the Scarborough News, covering the area in North Yorkshire which Mr Goodwill represents as an MP, quoted him as saying that the prime minister is "making way for younger people" after his sacking but she "retains his full support" going forward.

    Driving through SEND reforms

    In November, Mr Goodwill announced a £29 million package to help councils implement SEND reforms.

    And last month, he defended the government's record on improving social mobility after the entire board of the Social Mobility Commission resigned.

    Before joining the Department for Education, Mr Goodwill had held positions as a government whip, a transport minister and minister for immigration.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and Instagram, and like Tes on Facebook

     

    DfE

    Comments

