Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Rural schools miss out on anti-poverty funds

    Henry Hepburn
    10th November 2017 at 00:03
    Scotland's rural schools missing out on anti-poverty funding
    Experts highlight different challenges facing schools away from the big urban centres

    A Tes Scotland analysis of Pupil Equity Fund (PEF) allocations has shown that schools in rural authorities are far more likely than their urban counterparts to receive no money.

    Several education bodies have called for a more sophisticated approach to PEF – which aims to help close the attainment gap between poor and affluent children – to alleviate the rural poverty that they fear often remains hidden.

    The analysis shows the 113 schools that receive no money – about 5 per cent of state schools in Scotland – are overwhelmingly in rural authorities, such as Highland, Aberdeenshire and Argyll and Bute.

    Similarly, small allocations of less than £6,000 – of which there are 359 across Scotland – are heavily concentrated in rural authorities, including Highland (63) and Aberdeenshire (55). The highest award from the £120 million PEF for 2017-18 was £354,000 to a Glasgow secondary school.

    Poverty overlooked

    While the figures might be partly explained by the number of small schools in such authorities – PEF allocations are determined by number of pupils eligible for free school meals – education experts suggest that poor families in rural areas are wary of stigma and so are often less likely to claim free meals. They also point to rural poverty’s distinct features and argue that PEF’s methodology, and those of other anti-poverty initiatives, are not sophisticated enough to reflect this.

    John Dickie, director of the Child Poverty Action Group in Scotland, said: “With poverty often less concentrated in rural areas, it can be easier to miss or overlook the pupils from families who are struggling financially.”

    A government spokesman said: “Pupil Equity Funding has extended the reach of the Scottish Attainment Challenge to every local authority and provides additional resource to the majority of schools in rural communities.

    “We are also committed to developing national programmes to further extend the reach of the Scottish Attainment Challenge. This includes looking at the impact of rural deprivation on attainment.”

    This is an edited version of an article in the 10 November edition of Tes Scotland. Subscribers can read the full story here. To subscribe, click here. To download the digital edition, Android users can click here and iOS users can click here. Tes Scotland magazine is available at all good newsagents.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and Instagram, and like Tes on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    Redrawing the map for teacher training routes

    15th September 2017 at 00:00
     

    The e-Sgoil is ‘a reason to come back to teaching’

    15th September 2017 at 00:00
     

    Schools using equity fund to ‘shore up’ damage done by cuts

    27th October 2017 at 00:03

    School leaders pessimistic on school funding – despite new money from government

    6th November 2017 at 19:01

    Most read

    1. 'A pat on the back for school support staff won’t pay the bills or put f...
    2. 'Off-rolling is unethical, inappropriate and beyond repugnant – the cons...
    3. 'In 2017, not one of my sixth-formers took A levels. It was the best dec...
    4. Why I teach my primary pupils maths twice a day
    5. ‘No unique formula’ for high-performing MATs
    6. 'The level of workload expected of teachers is not improving schools, bu...
    7. Why we banned maths worksheets
    8. ICT teacher barred from profession after helping pupils to cheat
    9. 'You've accepted an offer for teacher training' - even if you didn't app...
    10. Teaching 'one of the hardest jobs in the country', says comedian

    Breaking news

    The Royal Society's report raised concerns about computing in schools.

    £60 million 'needed to train teachers in GCSE computer science'

    10th November 2017 at 00:03
    boys do better if more than 60% of school is girls

    Research: Boys learn better when 'outnumbered' by girls

    10th November 2017 at 00:03
    lesson observation

    Lesson observations 'make no difference to pupils' results'

    10th November 2017 at 00:03
    bullying

    Third of children say teachers do not talk enough about bullying

    10th November 2017 at 00:03
    Teachers to strike over pay and conditions

    Teachers to strike over pay and conditions

    10th November 2017 at 00:03

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now