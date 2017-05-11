Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Samurai swords and axes among thousands of weapons seized from schools

    TES reporter
    12th May 2017 at 00:01
    New figures suggest there has been an increase in the number of weapons found on school premises

    Thousands of weapons have been seized from schools across the country – with samurai swords, axes and air guns among those confiscated.

    The majority of cases involved children, including some as young as five, according to figures released to the Press Association by police forces in England and Wales.

    At least one in five incidents involved knives, while the data suggests an overall increase in the number of weapons found on school premises.

    Partial figures suggest numbers could increase

    Police chiefs said there had been a "worrying" increase in young people carrying knives. They said police work with schools to help educate youngsters on why carrying any illegal weapon is wrong.

    Press Association analysis of data from 32 police forces that provided figures showed 2,579 weapons were found between the 2015-16 financial year and this year.

    The number is likely to be much higher, when considering those forces that did not provide data or offered only incomplete figures under Freedom of Information laws.

    In 2016-17 alone, 1,369 were found – a rise of almost 20 per cent on the previous year, despite this not covering a full 12-month period.

    According to the 24 forces that gave details on the type of weapon, just under 500 of those seized (nearly 20 per cent) were knives – including samurai swords.

    Other weapons confiscated included at least 26 guns, including BB guns, air rifles and an imitation firearm. More unusual contraband included a police baton, a rolling pin, a can of beer and a 15in metal rod.

    At least 47 children found with weapons were below 10 years old, the age at which someone can be prosecuted. This included three five-year-olds, one of which was caught with a knife.

    'Carrying a weapon illegally is never acceptable'

    A handful of forces offered historical data that showed weapons including a guillotine, a Taser gun - and a ukulele - were among the items seized. 

    National Police Chiefs' Council Lead for Knife Crime, Chief Constable Alf Hitchcock, said: "Schools should be free of weapons and all children should be able to learn without fear or violence.

    "Carrying a weapon of any kind in schools is not an issue for a school to deal with alone; police and partners will always be willing to work with them and take appropriate action."

    He added: "Police involvement in schools, whether it be officers delivering talks and interactive sessions or based in schools themselves as part of the Safer Schools Partnership, helps us to educate young people and explain why carrying a weapon illegally is never acceptable."

    Earlier this month, the Metropolitan Police announced officers would be working with schools to highlight the potential consequences of carrying a knife.

    It followed the case of Ann Maguire, who was stabbed to death at Corpus Christi Catholic College in April 2014 by 15-year-old pupil Will Cornick.

    'Protect and educate'

    The following year, teacher Vincent Uzomah was seriously injured when he was stabbed at Dixons Kings Academy in Bradford by a racist pupil.

    The new figures come after Tes revealed last week that the number of hate crime and hate incidents increased significantly around the time of Brexit and Donald Trump's election 

    On today's data, Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said: "Schools work closely with the police to protect and educate their pupils, and in some cases police officers are stationed in schools.

    "Where appropriate, schools conduct searches and use metal detectors, and they implement robust disciplinary procedures against anyone found in possession of a weapon.

    "Young people are taught about the dangers of offensive weapons both in lessons and in talks delivered by invited speakers."

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    Exclusive: School hate crimes spike following Brexit and Trump votes

    5th May 2017 at 05:30

    Teacher duties ‘more challenging than ever’: staff must combat hate crime, breast ironing and honour-based abuse

    11th April 2017 at 13:30

    Ten years after 15-year-old Kiyan Prince’s murder, his father is reaching out to schools to help end knife crime

    18th May 2016 at 15:25

    Crime in schools: 30,000 incidents reported to police last year

    24th September 2015 at 11:57

    Exclusion rate up by 12 per cent as more than 1,600 pupils a day are barred from schools

    21st July 2016 at 12:28

    Most read

    1. Sats: Children left in tears after their final maths test
    2. KS2 Sats week explained in 17 gifs
    3. Exclusive: DfE believes more than a quarter of schools spend too much money
    4. Student disengagement may be down to behaviour management techniques, sa...
    5. No man 'in their right mind' would go into teaching, says geography teac...
    6. 'I challenge you, Ms Greening, to visit our school and tell us how we ca...
    7. Highest paid primary head suspended pending investigation
    8. GCSE grading changes mean trauma and chaos for pupils, Labour claims
    9. 'We're in a full-blown education funding crisis – and teachers and pupil...
    10. 'The magical qualities that make for exceptional teachers are being driv...

    Breaking news

    Exclusive: Wilshaw blames 'charlatan' comp heads for the return of grammars

    12th May 2017 at 06:01

    No way back: How a MAT disbanded a school governing body because it asked to leave

    12th May 2017 at 05:01

    'Benign racism' is blighting the profession, Scottish teachers warn

    12th May 2017 at 00:01

    Rising numbers of pupils calling helpline with exam stress

    12th May 2017 at 00:01
    children in tears over maths test

    Sats: Children left in tears after their final maths test

    11th May 2017 at 15:47

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now