Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Sats: Anxious wait for test results in reading, writing and maths

    Helen Ward
    3rd July 2017 at 14:43
    Primaries will be given pupils' scores tomorrow but fears remain over the reliability of results

    Headteachers will soon find out how their Year 6 pupils performed in this year’s Sats tests – and how they compare to the rest of the country.

    Each school is due to receive its own results at around midnight tonight. The Department for Education will then release the national results in the morning.

    "They are high-stakes tests," Russell Hobby, general secretary of the NAHT headteachers' union said. "There are issues of reputation and standing in the community. We want to reinforce this message that a single year's data is not a reliable record of school performance."

    The wait for the results can be nervewracking. The government has said that a single year's data alone will not be used to trigger interventions in a school – in the past, poor results could lead to forced academisation – but the data is still monitored carefully.

    The merits of whether it is best to stay up late, but risk not being able to sleep afterwards, or get up early, and risk not being able to get to sleep before – are already being debated.

     

     

     

     

    Around 500,000 children took tests in reading, maths and spelling, punctuation and grammar (Spag) in May. Teachers are also asked to submit their assessments of pupils’ writing.

    The results of the teacher assessments of pupils’ writing will be particularly closely scrutinised this year, after concerns that results are not comparable across the country.

    A training system was introduced this year to counter the problems of inconsistency in 2016, but two-thirds of moderators incorrectly assessed pupils’ work when tested earlier this year. “It was chaos last year and the theory was that this training would solve that problem – it’s just created different chaos,” Michael Tidd, deputy head of Edgewood Primary in Hucknall, Nottinghamshire, said at the time.

    The reading test, which last year had pupils in tears, was generally considered to be “kinder” to pupils this year.

    But there was a more mixed reaction to the maths papers, with some teachers saying they had left children in tears while others said that the toughest questions simply reflected the wide range of pupils' abilities.

    The publication tomorrow will include the thresholds for reaching the expected standard in each subject.

    Mr Tidd said: “Teachers still feel very uncertain about what to expect from the results. Having been used to a very familiar system, we still feel very much in the dark about how the thresholds might fall.

    “I suspect that the more manageable reading test means we’ll quite likely see thresholds rise by a couple of points. The picture is less clear for other subjects, but I think teachers generally are prepared for some volatility. This cohort has had longer to prepare for these tests since the new curriculum arrived so, presumably, we’ll see a rise in results…but by how much remains to be seen.”

    Mr Hobby agreed that teachers will only have a little more idea of what to expect than they did last year. "It is only the second year of the system," he said. "And even if people did get used to it it doesn't mean it's a good system."

    After the “chaotic” introduction of the new Sats last year, the government has recently been consulting on changes to primary assessment.

    The proposals put forward by the DfE included changing the writing assessment from a “secure fit” system, in which pupils have to get every question right in order to be judged as reaching the expected standard, to a “best fit” system.

    This could be brought in as early as next summer, the consultation said.

    Other proposals in the consultation included the return of a baseline assessment in the reception year, which would then mean the removal of statutory key stage 1 Sats and a times tables check – which could be taken either at the end of Year 4, during Year 5 or during Year 6.

     

    Comments

    Related Content

    Outrage as national leadership role threatened over discredited 2016 Sats results

    15th June 2017 at 17:19

    Sats: Children left in tears after their final maths test

    11th May 2017 at 15:47

    Tears are no reason to tear up Sats tests completely

    12th May 2017 at 00:00

    Most read

    1. ‘Teaching drove me to a breakdown after 17 years in the classroom’
    2. 'Teachers don't need flashy wellbeing schemes, they just need a humble s...
    3. What are the key dates for the 2017 Sats
    4. Greening 'demands £1bn' to protect school funding
    5. TES talks to…Alison Oliver
    6. Four questions to ask yourself about classroom innovation
    7. Sats: Anxious wait for test results in reading, writing and maths
    8. Academy chain reprimanded for chief executive's 78 nights at four-star h...
    9. 'The primary assessment system is an endless anxiety merry-go-round, dri...
    10. 'Successive governments giving so much credence to meaningless data has ...

    Breaking news

    lateness, fines, behaviour, fixed penalty notice, parents, children, schools, local authority, dfe, department for education

    Government backs councils' decision to fine parents for pupils' lateness

    3rd July 2017 at 20:04
    letter_writing.jpg

    Thousands of heads write to MPs calling for more school funding

    3rd July 2017 at 18:00
    Pay cap

    Teaching union calls on Greening to give review body permission to bust pay cap

    3rd July 2017 at 17:28
    simon lebus to step down

    Chief executive of Cambridge Assessment group to step down

    3rd July 2017 at 13:23
    reading, literacy, picture books, storybooks, vocabulary, learning, illustrations, research, study, academics, university of sussex, psychologists

    Picture books with too many illustrations 'hinder children's vocabulary learning'

    3rd July 2017 at 13:09

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now