    School funding cuts will damage London's international reputation, mayor warns

    Jonathan Owen
    24th February 2017 at 10:28
    Sadiq Khan, mayor of London, is opposed to the government's proposals for the national funding formula
    Capital's pupils will be hardest hit by government's planned new school funding formula, according to Sadiq Khan who today pledged to fight the changes

    Pupils across London will pay a heavier price than their peers elsewhere under the government’s plans to change the way schools are funded, the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, warned today.

    Cuts to funding will hit schools in the capital harder than anywhere else in the country and damage its international reputation, according to Mr Khan.

    Seventy per cent of London schools face reductions in funding under the new national funding formula proposed by the government.

    Speaking at his first Education Conference at City Hall, the Labour politician said: “At a time when our capital’s schools are already dealing with looming budget cuts and struggling to recruit teachers, it is completely unacceptable that the Government has chosen to hit London’s children the hardest.”

    London’s reputation status as “an international beacon for education, with a proven track record in supporting disadvantaged pupils,” was being put at risk, he said.

    Mr Khan added: “These proposals risk undermining everything our excellent teachers have worked to achieve. A miniscule portion of the budget would ensure no school across England has to lose out in this formula.”

    London Councils, who represent the 33 boroughs in London, estimates that an extra £335m in funding would ensure no school across the whole of England loses out in the new formula.

    The mayor of London pledged to work alongside education leaders “to fight strongly for a fairly funded school system and nurturing our capital’s young talent for generations to come.”

    His comments came as the Mayor’s Education Annual Report, released today, warned that while standards are higher in London than the rest of England, the capital lags far behind other countries such as Finland and Canada, with London “someway off” having “world-class” secondary schools.

    The proposed new schools funding formula “will impact London schools with budget reductions greater than anywhere else,” according to the report.

    Anger is mounting among teachers, with some threatening to defy their governing bodies if they are asked to make cuts.

    Richard Slade, headteacher of Plumcroft Primary School in Plumstead, commented: “If the proposed funding cuts were to happen then my school will be unsafe. I'm already cutting staff and services to try and deliver a balanced budget, so to make even more cuts would mean a large number of redundancies. Standards will fall and the needs of our most vulnerable pupils will not be met.”

    He added: “I have made it clear to my governing body that if I am required to implement the cuts then I will refuse on the grounds of safety and negative impact on standards."

    A Department for Education spokesperson said: “The government has protected the core schools budget in real terms since 2010, with school funding at its highest level on record at more than £40bn in 2016-17.”

    The new funding formula was needed to end “the historic post code lottery in school funding” and replace the current system, which was “unfair, opaque and outdated.”

    They added that under the new system, which is due to begin next year, “more than half of England’s schools will receive a cash boost”.

    London would “remain the highest funded part of the country under our proposals, with inner London schools being allocated 30 per cent more funding per pupil than the national average.”

     

     

    Comments

    Related Content

    Tory MP compares national schools' funding formula to the poll tax

    22nd February 2017 at 11:45

    Answered: Six questions about the new schools national funding formula

    14th December 2016 at 17:37

    New national funding formula will see 10,740 schools gain and 9,128 lose

    14th December 2016 at 12:57

    New school funding formula delayed until 2018

    21st July 2016 at 10:38

    Most read

    1. 'Ofsted needs to realise that schools in poor areas can't just be judged...
    2. Nick Gibb: Sats 'didn't go as smoothly as we would have hoped'
    3. Wilshaw: Schools must adjust to funding cuts after 20 years of 'largesse'
    4. 'We are not just teachers, we are people – and one bad lesson doesn't ma...
    5. ‘The primary interim writing assessment framework belongs in the shredder’
    6. 'Developing a school-wide culture of good behaviour is way too important...
    7. Angela Rayner: 'The government knows why there is a teacher retention cr...
    8. 'The anxiety that marred every birthday, every trip, every special momen...
    9. Ten-year-old applies to be Cambridge professor of Lego
    10. It’s their outing, not yours

    Breaking news

    Few businesses have applied to become academy sponsors since September 2013.

    Exclusive: Businesses snub government pleas to sponsor academies

    24th February 2017 at 07:06

    Hundreds of thousands of teachers working for free

    24th February 2017 at 06:24
    Social mobility

    Exclusive: New school funding formula could force grammar schools to ditch outreach work

    24th February 2017 at 06:05
    Norfolk County Council has banned deficit budgets at maintained schools.

    Exclusive: Council bans school deficits amid fears they will deter academy sponsors

    24th February 2017 at 05:03
    Teacher retention

    Quarter of school leaders ‘preparing to leave education’

    24th February 2017 at 00:03

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today