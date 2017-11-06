Register
    School leaders pessimistic on school funding – despite new money from government

    Martin George
    6th November 2017 at 19:01
    The survey highlighted continuing concerns about funding.
    DfE
    Almost half of school leaders think the quality of education in England will decline during the next four years

    Nine in 10 school leaders expect their school’s finances to get worse over the next two years, despite new funding announced by the government.

    The findings come in a survey conducted for Tes, which also found that 46 per cent of leaders felt that the quality of education in England would decline over the next four years.

    Mary Bousted, joint general secretary of the NEU teaching union, described the findings as “quite tragic”.

    The survey questioned 648 primary and secondary school leaders in the academy and maintained sectors in England, from among those who responded to an invitation from the Academies Show to take part online.

    It was conducted in September and October 2017 – several weeks after education secretary Justine Greening announced an extra £1.3 billion for schools over the next two years, found from elsewhere in her departmental budget.

    Funding freeze

    Despite the extra money, which the independent Institute for Fiscal Studies said would freeze per-pupil funding between 2017 and 2019, 65 per cent of school leaders said they expected their school finances to “decline a lot” over the next two years.

    A further 25 per cent said they would “decline a little”.

    Only four per cent said they thought their school's finances would improve. The remaining six per cent thought they would stay the same.

    Dr Bousted said the survey results reflected NEU modelling, which showed “that the £1.3 billion, while welcome, is not enough”.

    She added: “I think that school leaders are looking at their actual sums for their school and have found that the £1.3 billion, while welcome, does not restore funding cuts that schools have already faced when you take into account increased costs and inflation.”

    Today, answering questions in the Commons, Ms Greening described the Schools Cuts website, which is backed by the NEU and gives funding figures for individual schools, as inaccurate and "scaremongering".

    Biggest challenge

    The survey also found school leaders – a term that includes headteachers, chief executives, school business managers and vice principals – are pessimistic about the quality of education over the next four years.

    Although 90 per cent said it was currently fairly good, very good or excellent, 28 per cent expected it to decline “a little” over the next four years, while 18 per cent thought it would decline “a lot”.

    And when asked what the five biggest challenges facing the education sector were, the most common choice was funding, which was mentioned by 94 per cent.

    DfE

