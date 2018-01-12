Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Saved Jobs Job alerts Applications Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Email preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    School support staff urged to reject pay offer

    TES reporter
    12th January 2018 at 17:40
    Angela Rayner said Labour would not give public sector workers a 5 per cent pay rise.
    Unite union urges school support staff to reject minimum 2 per cent pay offer

    School support staff are being urged to reject a minimum pay offer of 2 per cent this year and a further 2 per cent from next April.

    The Unite union is recommending rejection among its members in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

    The pay offer applies to local government workers as well as to school support staff. As it stands school business managers are in line for a 2 per cent increase, whereas lower paid staff such as teaching assistants, caterers and cleaners are likely to receive larger increases.

    Unite national officer Jim Kennedy said: "Our members simply do not believe that the offer will result in enough members receiving a pay increase which is at least in line with inflation.

    "Unite will now hold a consultative ballot of our members and once that process is complete we will consider our next steps.

    "The government's programme of austerity means that they are simply no longer financially able to keep their heads above water."

    Members of Unison and the GMB are also covered by the offer.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and Instagram, and like Tes on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    Teachers ready to strike over pay, union warns

    5th January 2018 at 00:04

    Staff cuts a 'large cross to bear', say stressed school business managers

    20th June 2017 at 00:01

    Most read

    1. Lower grade boundaries for maths GCSE resit exam spark concern
    2. Cabinet reshuffle: 'Greening's refusal to impose barmy policies on an ex...
    3. Thousands of teachers are on long-term stress leave, new figures reveal
    4. Revealed: Durand Academy's £100K caretaker
    5. How ‘chatty maths’ boosted my students’ engagement and confidence in mat...
    6. Greening put the brakes on education policies that work, says former No ...
    7. 'Why whole-class reading beats a carousel – and seven ways to ensure it ...
    8. Damian Hinds called for new nationwide network of 'elite' grammar schools
    9. Former 'superhead' banned over expenses sets up teacher training scheme
    10. 10 picturebooks that should be in every primary classroom

    Breaking news

    Brexit risks "major disaster" for school and college international exchange programmes

    Brexit risks 'major disaster' for biggest exchange programme in the world

    12th January 2018 at 16:31
    ofsted, budget, inspections, underspend, good, outstanding, sir michael wilshaw

    Cash-starved Ofsted underspends budget and suggests extra inspections

    12th January 2018 at 15:54
    Carillion says it delivers more than 32,000 school meals a day.

    Government in crisis talks over company that provides vital services to schools

    12th January 2018 at 15:41

    Sam Freedman's open letter to the new ed sec: ‘Start by improving teacher recruitment and retention’

    12th January 2018 at 15:39

    Fewer parents get preferred primary school place in a fifth of areas

    12th January 2018 at 15:24

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now