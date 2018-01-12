School support staff urged to reject pay offer

School support staff are being urged to reject a minimum pay offer of 2 per cent this year and a further 2 per cent from next April.

The Unite union is recommending rejection among its members in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The pay offer applies to local government workers as well as to school support staff. As it stands school business managers are in line for a 2 per cent increase, whereas lower paid staff such as teaching assistants, caterers and cleaners are likely to receive larger increases.

Unite national officer Jim Kennedy said: "Our members simply do not believe that the offer will result in enough members receiving a pay increase which is at least in line with inflation.

"Unite will now hold a consultative ballot of our members and once that process is complete we will consider our next steps.

"The government's programme of austerity means that they are simply no longer financially able to keep their heads above water."

Members of Unison and the GMB are also covered by the offer.

