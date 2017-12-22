Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Saved Jobs Searches & alerts Applications Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    School trips 'can foster an interest in nature' - but must be followed-up in class

    Jonathan Owen
    22nd December 2017 at 16:05
    One-off school visits have a limited impact and should be followed up to have a long term effect on pupils, finds research

    Primary school trips can nurture an interest in the environment, but need to be followed up at school rather than treated as an isolated experience, according to new research.

    A study of Year 4 pupils from 20 schools who visited a Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust (WWT) centre between June 2015 and October 2016 tracked the attitudes of more than 400 pupils before the school visit and up to a year afterwards.

    The research, commissioned by WWT and conducted by Hope-Stone Research, also involved focus group discussions with pupils and teachers from nine schools.

    Pond-dipping was found to be popular with the pupils: more than eight out of 10 pupils found the visit fun and interesting. Almost nine out of 10 said they had learnt something new as a result of their visit.

    The study states: “Many were able to recall the names of the wildfowl they had seen along with the creatures identified in the pond dipping two weeks after their visit. Although this faded, after six and 12 months recall was still fairly good”.

    Some 91 per cent said they remembered their visit, but less than half (43 per cent) said they remembered a lot about the visit. “Recall was significantly higher among those who had taken part in follow up activity than those who hadn’t,” the research states.

    Six months after the visit, almost two thirds (64 per cent) of pupils said it had made them more interested in wildlife and nature. But after 12 months, this fell to 62 per cent.

    There was a greater drop among pupils from schools with at least one in five pupils eligible for free school meals, at 56 per cent a year after the visit, compared with 67 per cent of those from schools with less than one in five pupils eligible for free school meals.

    “This suggests that sustaining interest is in part dependent on social and environmental factors such as family interest and opportunities to engage with wildlife and nature,” says the research paper.

    A single visit has a “short term” impact. The research claimed that to “sustain interest and change in attitudes and actions in the medium and long term, input will need to come from the school, the children’s family and their wider environment”.

    Having a more structured approach to future trips, such as providing teachers with a “clear outline for a self-guided period that also focused on conservation issues” as well as having an ongoing relationship with WWT would help “retain interest and awareness among pupils,” suggests the study.

    Comments

    Related Content

    Is a school trip worth the hassle?

    1st December 2017 at 00:00
     

    Why we need to fight for the school trip

    1st December 2017 at 00:00
     

    On the school trip

    1st December 2017 at 00:00
     

    'We need to treasure awe-inspiring school trips – their impact on pupils is immeasurable'

    7th October 2017 at 18:02

    The Issue - School trips

    14th May 2010 at 01:00
     

    Cash crisis and red tape put staff off school trips

    27th March 2009 at 00:00
     

    Most read

    1. Revealed: The 10 most influential figures in education in 2017
    2. 'In every class, there will be a child who secretly looks forward to see...
    3. Can you solve these festive maths puzzles for 10-year-olds?
    4. AQA admits breaking rules on exam re-marks
    5. 'Pay more attention to pedagogy,' inspectors told
    6. Why don’t you ask pupils to do their own marking?
    7. Rocking around the Christmas tree just to try to stay awake…
    8. 'If your head suggests you might stay in touch over Christmas, tell them...
    9. 'Teaching is driving too many teachers to mental health problems'
    10. ‘If our schools aren’t joyful, then society should feel scuppered’

    Breaking news

    Calls grow for free sanitary products in schools and colleges

    Calls grow for free sanitary products in schools and colleges

    23rd December 2017 at 00:04

    Former headteacher wins national carol-writing contest

    22nd December 2017 at 13:07
    Podcast

    The Tes podcast: Review of 2017

    22nd December 2017 at 11:42
    MPs have launched an inquiry into mental health provision for young people.

    MPs to investigate mental health provision for young people

    22nd December 2017 at 11:25

    Revealed: The 10 most influential figures in education in 2017

    22nd December 2017 at 05:04

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now