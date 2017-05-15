Register
    Schools escaped cyberattack through pure 'luck', warns IT expert

    Eleanor Busby
    16th May 2017 at 10:48
    The warning comes after the NHS was hit by a global cyberattack on Friday

    Schools have escaped the global cyberattack through pure "luck" and must ensure their software is up-to-date and that staff are sufficiently trained, an IT expert has warned.

    Toks Oladuti, who works in an independent girls’ schools trust in London, has stressed the importance of schools taking precautions in light of the latest major global cyberattack.

    Mr Oladuti, who consulted and managed IT in the corporate world before going into education, said it was pure “luck” that schools up and down the country hadn’t been targeted this time round.

    The director of information systems said: “There is no reason why in the future there wouldn’t be a targeted attack on a large number of schools. And the likelihood is that some will click on a [risky] link."

    In his schools, he said, there is up-to-date patching, anti-malware software and robust backups – but the latest scam only requires an end user to click on a link in a malicious email to fall victim.  

    Mr Oladuti said: “Good systems and staff training are both as important as each other. You can have all the systems in place but the gatekeeper is the end user. 

    “If people are busy then they have a tendency to click on something without thinking. I mitigate this as much as possible through regular training and reminders.”

    According to Mr Oladuti, schools need to employ someone who can ensure the infrastructure is up-to-date, and must have a plan – and appropriately-skilled staff – in case an attack occurs.

    Mr Oladuti added: “You are never ever going to be protected 100 per cent – it’s about minimising the risk.”

    Risk of cyberattack

    The Department for Education is not aware of any schools in the UK affected by the WannaCry ransomware attack, which hit one in five NHS Trusts on Friday, but some schools in China were hit. 

    A DfE spokesperson told Tes that it is up to schools to manage their own IT security.

    Earlier this year, Action Fraud – the UK’s national reporting centre for fraud and cybercrime – warned that fraudsters were posing as the "Department for Education" to trick schools into installing ransomware that encrypted files on victim’s computers. 

    David Evans, director of community and policy at the BCS, the chartered institute for IT, said: "Sadly, ransomware attacks are not new, but the attack last Friday was unusual in forcing public sector organisations to close services.

    "This kind of attack can certainly affect schools, and the indiscriminate nature of these attacks puts everyone at risk. Across the education sector, there will be organisations on top of good practice, and there will be ones that struggle.

    "Our aim is to ensure that every organisation has access to the right skills and a cadre of professionals they can rely upon to know they are safe. We have a long way to go."

    He added: "The threats, and consequent good practice in cybersecurity, are evolving rapidly, and people need to know they are dealing with someone who is responsible enough to stay on top of good practice."

    Comments

