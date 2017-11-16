Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Saved Jobs Searches & alerts Applications Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Schools make autistic pupils feel isolated, report warns

    Helen Ward
    17th November 2017 at 13:45
    Schools are inadvertently contributing to autistic pupils seeing themselves as 'different' to their classmates, say researchers

    Negative experiences in mainstream schools have harmful long-term effects on pupils with autism spectrum conditions, a new study suggests.

    Researchers from the University of Surrey identified different ways in which schools contribute to autistic children seeing themselves as “different” to classmates in a negative way.

    For example, sensory sensitivity, which is a common characteristic of autism and can magnify sounds to an intolerable level, can lead to everyday classroom and playground noises being a source of anxiety and distraction.

    This can affect a pupil’s ability to concentrate in the classroom and to socialise with others, further increasing isolation and a sense of being "different", reports the study, published in the journal Autism.

    The paper says that experiencing social and emotional exclusion in mainstream schools can increase autistic pupils’ risk of developing low self-esteem, a poor sense of self-worth and mental health problems.

    The researchers, who examined 17 previous studies in the area, discovered that autistic pupils tended to internalise negative attitudes and reactions of others towards them, which led to a sense of being "different" and more limited than peers.

    'Small changes can make a big difference'

    But pupils with autism who developed supportive friendships and felt accepted by classmates said this helped to alleviate their social difficulties and made them feel good about themselves.

    Dr Emma Williams, lead author of the paper, said: “Inclusive mainstream education settings may inadvertently accentuate the sense of being ‘different’ in a negative way to classmates. 

    “We are not saying that mainstream schools are ‘bad’ for pupils with autism, as other evidence suggests they have a number of positive effects, including increasing academic performance and social skills.

    “Rather, we are suggesting that by cultivating a culture of acceptance of all and making small changes, such as creating non-distracting places to socialise, and listening to their pupils’ needs, schools can help these pupils think and feel more positively about themselves.

    “With over 100,000 children in the UK diagnosed with autism, it is important that we get this right to ensure that pupils with autism get the education they deserve and leave school feeling accepted, loved and valued, rather than with additional mental health issues."

    The research comes after a Department for Education-funded study published earlier this year found that children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) were more than twice as likely to be unhappy with school than those without SEND.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and Instagram, and like Tes on Facebook.

     

    Comments

    Related Content

    'There can be no hiding place for schools that don't meet their responsibilities to children with SEND'

    25th October 2017 at 12:26

    You need no magic to make a classroom SEND-friendly

    20th October 2017 at 00:00
     

    How to support learners with SEND

    13th October 2017 at 00:00
     

    SEND: 'Special school places will be more oversubscribed – mainstream needs to be ready'

    21st August 2017 at 12:02

    Most read

    1. Nick Gibb: It's 'not right' for schools to ask parents to pay for basics
    2. Recruitment crisis: Two-thirds of school leaders aware of staff 'quittin...
    3. 'This beautiful profession has been transformed into a beast that is dam...
    4. 'Clear as mud': Teachers react to KS2 writing assessment changes
    5. 'If headteachers want maths mastery to work, they need to invest in thei...
    6. Exclusive: Academisation in jeopardy due to excessive pay, warns Sir Mic...
    7. Pupils being harmed by schools 'gaming' the system to climb league tables
    8. Coasting definition for all schools for 2017 revealed
    9. Why Jessica quit teaching: She'd given her heart and soul to those kids ...
    10. LISTEN: How schools create bullies and why you need to look again at you...

    Breaking news

    Tes podcast.

    The Tes podcast: Academy chiefs earning more than the PM, the truth about free schools, and testing four year olds

    17th November 2017 at 16:51
    Nick Hudson

    Ormiston Academies Trust confirms former Ofsted director as its chief executive

    17th November 2017 at 13:24
    Justine Greening's masterclass

    Greening receives award for delivering politics 'masterclass'

    17th November 2017 at 12:14

    Exclusive: Academisation in jeopardy due to excessive pay, warns Sir Michael Wilshaw

    17th November 2017 at 05:03

    Boom in controversial payments to related parties by academy trusts

    17th November 2017 at 04:03

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now