Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

Hi,

Edit profile Account My products Preferences

    Schools need an extra £1bn if they are to be 'protected from funding cuts'

    Charlotte Santry
    26th April 2017 at 00:01
    Fifties
    Politicians need to pledge an extra £1 billion in 2019-20 to make a real impact on the schools budget, suggests an Institute of Fiscal Studies analysis

    Schools would need an extra £1 billion to protect them from real-terms cuts in 2019-20, a new analysis by a highly respected thinktank has found.

    The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) suggests this is the amount that political parties would need to pledge to make a tangible difference to the overall schools budget, at a time when school funding looks set to feature prominently in the general election campaign.

    The research by IFS associate director Luke Sibieta shows that an extra £1bn would result in a freeze to per-pupil spending in real terms in 2019-20. 

    The government's current plans would result in real-terms spending cuts of about 6.5 per cent between 2015-16 and 2019-20 – the first real-terms cut since the mid-1990s and the largest fall over a four-year period since at least the late 1970s, according to the IFS.

    A note attached to today's research states: "If implemented, this would leave school spending per-pupil at about the same level in 2020 as it was in 2010, undoing the increases which were actually afforded during the 2010-15 parliament."

    The briefing adds that increasing the budget by £1bn in 2019-20 to £39.7bn would "make it a bit easier to implement school funding reform as the baseline would be a real-terms freeze rather than a real-terms cut".

    It adds: "But note that it would inevitably still imply a real-terms cut for relative losers from a national funding formula if this policy was pursued. Both implementing a national formula and ensuring no real-terms cut for any school would require more money than that."

    The proposed national schools funding formula is needed to address growing disparities in funding levels across the country and would always create "winners and losers", says the note.

    But the funding squeeze means that "schools facing the biggest losses will see a real-terms fall in funding per pupil of close to 10 per cent between 2015-16 and 2019-20". It adds: "Even the biggest winners will get only a real-terms freeze over the same time frame."

    It is unclear how this would change under a Labour government, the briefing says. But shadow education secretary Angela Rayner has said that she supports the principle of a national funding formula and shadow chancellor John McDonnell told the NUT conference that he opposed the cuts and would support a teachers' strike.

     

     

     

    Comments

    Related Content

    Schools to be left in funding limbo until new government formed, DfE reveals

    19th April 2017 at 17:30

    'Starved of resources': School funding dominates first PMQs since election called

    19th April 2017 at 12:39

    Theresa May defends school funding reforms during stormy PMQs

    22nd March 2017 at 13:43

    One thousand schools could face further 7% funding cut after 2020

    22nd March 2017 at 00:03

    Funding formula 'fails to address double disadvantage' faced by poorer pupils

    17th March 2017 at 00:03

    Most read

    1. 'To retain our best teachers we need to stop killing them with planning,...
    2. Seven ways to tackle the primary student who refuses to do anything
    3. ‘I cheat the education system and I hate myself for it’
    4. Predicting progress? It’s the very height of ridiculousness
    5. Five ways to put challenge at the heart of your lesson
    6. Nine steps to leading effective shared writing sessions
    7. 'Budget cuts are threatening teaching assistant jobs, so we need to make...
    8. Up to three million children could go hungry during school holidays, MPs...
    9. 'The idea that heads must teach damages the profession and demeans the r...
    10. Schools warn parents about internet game calling for players' suicide

    Breaking news

    Martin Seligman: 'Teaching wellbeing in schools will improve the lives of young people and drive up test results'

    25th April 2017 at 17:22
    creepypasta, blue whale game, suicide, self-harm, safeguarding, schools, internet

    Schools warn parents about internet game calling for players' suicide

    25th April 2017 at 17:19
    poverty, hunger, inequality, crisps, free school meals, breakfasts, mps, select committee, parliament

    Up to three million children could go hungry during school holidays, MPs warn

    24th April 2017 at 22:01
    safeguarding, fgm, female genital mutilation, ukip, manifesto, medical checks, school

    Outrage as Ukip calls for school-based medical checks for girls at risk of FGM

    24th April 2017 at 16:53
    mental health, wellbeing, emotional health, pupils, teenagers, school, teachers, youngminds, ofsted

    Rebalance schools to reflect importance of mental health, charity tells politicians

    24th April 2017 at 13:41

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now