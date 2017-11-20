Schools should be wary about using 'neuroscience nonsense' in classroom, academic says

Teachers should be wary of using neuroscience to inform their teaching as there are no genuine links that can be made between it and education, an academic has warned.

Bruce Hood, professor of developmental psychology at the University of Bristol, said scientists are just beginning to understand the brain, and nothing can be said yet about how this research should impact on education.

Speaking at the Girls' Schools Association (GSA) annual conference in Manchester today, he said: "There is no one discovery from brain science that changes the way education works."

He added: “There has been a real explosion of interest in neuroscience. There has also been a corresponding increase of neuro-nonsense , neuro-myths or neuro-bollocks.

'Neuroscience nonsense'

“They are using this to propagate all sorts of practices which I think are potentially dangerous.