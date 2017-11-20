Schools should be wary about using 'neuroscience nonsense' in classroom, academic says
'Neuroscience nonsense'
"The link between education and neuroscience is a bridge too far and a dangerous bridge."
Speaking to delegates at the conference today, he asked: "What can neuroscience tell us as educationalists? And I have to say, hand on my heart – nothing.
"We don't really know anything yet,” he said – pointing out that we are still just beginning to understand how the brain works. Neuroscience, he added, can't say anything with "any meaningfulness to something as complex as education”.
He added: "Teachers want to improve but they are being fed a diet of misconceptions and neuroscience nonsense."
