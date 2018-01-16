Register
    Scottish school inspectorate’s budget 'to be cut by £1 million'

    Emma Seith
    16th January 2018 at 13:47
    Politicians voice concerns about the cut, given that under government plans the inspectorate's role is to be 'significantly' enhanced

    MSPs have written to the Scottish government to question why Scotland’s curriculum and school inspection body is set to have its budget cut by over £1 million in real terms at a time when its role is expected to grow.

    The Scottish government announced plans last year, as part of its move to radically change the way schools are run, to “significantly” enhance the role of Education Scotland despite widespread calls for the body to be reformed.

    In plans published in June, the Scottish government said Education Scotland would have a strengthened inspection and improvement function and “a renewed focus on professional learning and leadership”. The government also announced that it would provide “hands-on advice, support and guidance” via the six new education regions that have been created to improve collaboration.

    However, figures in the draft budget cast doubt on whether Education Scotland will be able to deliver.

    They show that Education Scotland’s funding is set to drop from £21.44 million in 2017-18 to £20.44 million in the coming financial year. That is a drop of 4.7 per cent in cash terms and a real terms cut of £1.3 million or 6 per cent, according to figures contained in a letter from the Scottish Parliament’s Education and Skills Committee to the education secretary, John Swinney.

    The MSPs on the education committee point out that in 2016-17 Education Scotland’s overall expenditure for the year was £35.7 million, with £12.7 million transferred from the Scottish government during the year.

    Call for more funding

    The committee makes the case for the body to be allocated more funding at the start of the financial year “for long-term planning purposes” and says the cut in 2018-19 is of interest “given the extent to which Education Scotland’s role will be required to change and expand under the government’s proposed education reforms”.

    A Scottish government spokeswoman said education was the government’s number one priority and that overall there was a real-terms increase in education spending in the 2018-19 draft budget.

    She continued: “This includes £4 million funding for education reforms, in addition to Education Scotland’s core budget.

     “The Scottish government appreciates the committee’s work to examine the draft budget and will consider their suggestions carefully. We will respond in full to the committee in line with their timescales.”

    Comments

