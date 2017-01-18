    Scrapping primary school levels 'has made teacher training harder'

    Martin George
    18th January 2017 at 14:23
    The diversity of primary assessment systems has created a challenge for teacher training, a seminar has heard.
    Student teachers struggle with incompatible assessment systems used at schools they attend for their course

    The abolition of primary school levels has made it harder to train new teachers and has damaged their confidence, a seminar has heard.

    The government announced in 2013 that it would scrap the system of national curriculum levels, which it said was “complicated and difficult to understand, especially for parents”.

    Schools now have the freedom to replace levels with their own methods of assessment.

    However, a Westminster Education Forum seminar today heard that some trainee teachers were now confronted with incompatible assessment systems at the different schools they attend as part of their course.

    Amanda Nuttall, of the Institute of Childhood and Education at Leeds Trinity University, which trains 360 undergraduate and 100 post-graduate students, said their experience of tests in schools was “quite chaotic”, making it “very hard” to train them about assessment.

    Speaking afterwards to TES, she said: “For some of them, it’s a really good experience because they get to see some really good individual systems, but for others, they will go to two or three schools who have very different systems where even the terminology will be very different.

    “Some might use ‘working towards’, some might talk about ‘being secure’, and some might talk about ‘mastery’.

    “Something as simple as trainees understanding what terms mean and how they might be interpreted in different schools can be quite difficult.

    “I don’t think it puts them off [becoming teachers], but I think it affects their confidence.”

    She added that teacher training institutions now had to deal with a “divide” between what trainee teachers learned on their course, and what they experienced in schools.

    “That’s the challenge – how do we support our trainees. It’s about how we build our trainees’ understanding about what is best and what is most effective.”

    Ms Nuttall said her institution was now changing its programme to reflect the new range of assessment systems their students find in schools.

    She said this included introducing a "training hub" approach which invites teachers and leaders from its partnership schools in to demonstrate what they do.

    “What’s key for us at the moment is trying to build more cohesion between what we are offering at university and what our trainees see in schools. That’s our big focus now, building that cohesion.”

    One member of the audience told the seminar that the abolition of levels had left primary assessment in an “unholy mess”, with some secondary schools finding it “very difficult to deal with the different types of assessment” used by their feeder primary schools.

    Julie McCulloch, primary and governance specialist at the Association of School and College Leaders, said she was starting to see more professional dialogue within and between schools about assessment, but many were still “getting over the hump” of how they make the new system work.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES on Twitter and like TES on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    Primary assessment: Five reasons teachers are calling for reforms to the system

    14th December 2016 at 14:46

    Union calls for review of 'chaotic' primary assessment

    29th April 2016 at 00:01

    This panic over primary assessment is nonsense

    28th February 2016 at 18:00

    Primary assessment: ‘We all want standards to improve, but botched education reform has the opposite effect’

    23rd February 2016 at 17:06

    Most read

    1. 'The level of workload expected of teachers is not improving schools, but it is wrecking lives'
    2. ‘Too often teachers spend every night planning lessons into the early hours. This must stop’
    3. 'How the NCT entrenches educational advantage before childbirth has even taken place'
    4. Dabbing is here to stay, so here's everything you need to know about it
    5. 'Shocking' number of children with hidden language difficulties in primary school
    6. 'Workload, pitiful pay and respect for the profession at an all-time low: no wonder no one wants to...
    7. Academy chain boss to head England's biggest school exam board
    8. 'Schools cannot change the curriculum every time there’s a change of minister or policy'
    9. Teachers face £3,000 real terms pay cut by 2020
    10. ‘There are lows, of course, but you’ve got to try headship to know how good it can be’

    Breaking news

    education select committee panel on assessment

    Assessment reform: 5 steps discussed in parliament today

    18th January 2017 at 14:44
    Progress 8 leaves parents confused

    Only 1 per cent of parents understand Progress 8, say teachers

    18th January 2017 at 13:31
    sir michael wilshaw, ofsted, gems education, sunny varkey, india, simla, africa, south-east asia, low-cost private schools, international schools

    Sir Michael Wilshaw to advise international schools

    18th January 2017 at 10:01
    baseline should be reintroduced say naht

    End tests for seven-year-olds and bring back Reception baseline assessment, say heads

    18th January 2017 at 09:31
    parental involvement, research, behaviour, dropouts, dropping out, parents, teachers, school, peer pressure

    Parents are key to academic success, study finds

    18th January 2017 at 00:02

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order your low-cost subscription today