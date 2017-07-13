Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Self-harm has increased in almost half of schools, survey finds

    Adi Bloom
    14th July 2017 at 00:01
    mental health, girls, GCSEs, depression
    And 79 per cent of schools have seen an increase in pupils' stress, anxiety and panic attacks

    Incidents of self-harm among pupils have risen in almost half of all schools – including three-quarters of secondary schools – new research shows.

    The survey of more than 1,100 school leaders also reveals that stress, anxiety and panic attacks among pupils have risen by 79 per cent in the last two years.

    The State of Education survey, conducted by leadership organisation The Key, shows that concerns over a range of mental health issues have risen considerably in the last two years.

    Three-quarters – 75 per cent – of secondary leaders noted a rise in incidents of self-harm among pupils. More than one in three primary leaders – 37 per cent – had also noticed a similar rise in self-harming, bringing the cross-sector average to 45 per cent.

    'One in every classroom'

    A 14-year-old pupil told staff at The Key: “In my year group, I think there could be as many as one person in every class that might be self-harming, but we wouldn’t necessarily try to talk to them or raise this with a teacher.”

    The increase in incidents of self-harm was particularly noticeable in coastal areas, where 57 per cent of school leaders witnessed an increase.

    Three out of five – 60 per cent – of school leaders surveyed also said that they had seen an increase in pupil depression during the two-year.

    And school leaders across both sectors said that pupils were fearful about the future. This had increased by 45 per cent at primary level, and 59 per cent among secondary pupils. In particular, 76 per cent of primary leaders and 78 per cent of secondary leaders said that they had observed an increase in fear of academic failure.

    'Wide range of issues'

    Pupils’ worries about drugs, sexting and domestic violence had also increased over the last two years.

    A headteacher from a West Midlands secondary told The Key: “We’re seeing students presenting a wide range of issues, and we are having to increase our pastoral support. Early help outside of school is at best inadequate.”

    In response to calls for more support for pupil mental health, the government recently pledged £200,000 towards mental health first-aid training for secondary teachers, to help them identify and deal with issues like anxiety, self-harm and depression.

    But The Key’s research suggests that this may come too late: 55 per cent of primary leaders said that they had seen an increase in depression among pupils over the last two years.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    Exclusive: Pupils risking their lives as mental health services collapse

    2nd June 2017 at 06:01

    Call for mental health services to be brought into schools

    21st June 2017 at 00:01

    Government puts £200k behind plan for mental health first-aiders in every secondary

    27th June 2017 at 13:43

    Schools need to be brave enough to ask at-risk pupils: 'Are you thinking about suicide?'

    28th June 2017 at 05:02

    Most read

    1. DfE plans to reduce teacher workload ignored by 80 per cent of schools
    2. What I have learned from a year as a roaming teacher
    3. Four autism stereotypes that teachers should try to dispel
    4. #Satsshambles: Heads demand publication of 'secret' marking guidance
    5. The perfect end to the academic year? A teacher's wedding
    6. 'It's time for a rethink on how we handle bullying'
    7. Teachers should work in disadvantaged schools before qualifying as headt...
    8. Three-quarters of parents have not heard of Progress 8, poll shows
    9. Family of murdered teacher Ann Maguire begin legal challenge over pupil ...
    10. Sats: 61 per cent of pupils reach expected standard in three Rs

    Breaking news

    Town Hall

    Analysis: Are local authorities about to scupper the DfE’s school funding plans?

    13th July 2017 at 17:46
    ofsted, inspection, learning styles, teachers, myth-busting, school, inspectors, annual report

    Large majority of teachers believe Ofsted wants to see child-centred learning style

    13th July 2017 at 17:39
    Cladding at two London schools failed safety checks following the Grenfell disaster.

    Cladding at two London schools fail fire safety checks

    13th July 2017 at 11:56
    mixed-sex, segregation, ofsted, inspection, high court, appeal, faith schools, discriminationmixed-sex, segregation, ofsted, inspection, high court, appeal, faith schools, discrimination

    Schools that segregate girls from boys will face new inspections, Ofsted tells court

    13th July 2017 at 10:50

    Secondary pupils projected to rise by a fifth in a decade

    13th July 2017 at 10:43

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now