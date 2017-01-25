    SEND: Nearly half of speech therapists lack time and resources to support pupils with language disorders

    Helen Ward
    26th January 2017 at 00:02
    send reforms mean less support for children without plan
    Children without the most severe needs missing out, according to Royal College of Speech and Language Therapists research

    Many children with language disorders are not getting the support they need, according to Royal College of Speech and Language Therapists research.

    A survey of 350 therapists by the Royal College (RCSLT) found that almost half (45 per cent) did not have the time or resources to help children who had trouble with communicating but did not have the education, health and care (EHC) plans that give those with the most severe difficulties a legal entitlement to help.

    They were asked about their experiences following the 2014 reforms of the SEND system which replaced the old statements of need with EHC plans.

    “We no longer see children who do not have an EHC plan,” one therapist said in the survey.

    Another added: “Children without EHC plans are worse off…following the reforms.”

    The RCSLT says that around 8 per cent of children experience language disorders – but almost nine out of 10 (86 per cent) of these do not have an EHC plan.

    And it wants the government to make clear the responsibilities of local education and health bodies towards commissioning services for children without EHC plans.

    Kamini Gadhok, CEO of the Royal College, said the findings were “alarming”.

    “We already know from the Department for Education that 86 per cent of children and young people who have communication problems as their primary need do not have an EHC plan,” she said.

    “Our members have sent a clear message that due to local budget cuts and changes to commissioning priorities these vulnerable children and young people are at risk of not getting the support they need. Research has shown that vocabulary difficulties at a young age are associated with poor literacy, mental health, and employment outcomes in later life. Early speech and language support is vital to children’s success and action must be taken.”

    James Bowen, director of the middle leaders' union NAHT Edge, warned that schools are concerned about the pressure on speech and language therapists.

    "Special educational needs and disability co-ordinators value enormously the work of speech and language therapists,” said Mr Bowen. “They know that early intervention and specialist support can make a huge difference to pupils with speech, language and communication needs. However, they are finding it harder and harder to access such support, especially for children without EHC plans.

    “Short-sighted cuts to such critical services are a false economy. With budgets being pushed beyond breaking point, schools no longer have the resources to step in to meet pupils’ needs when local services are cut.”

    The NAHT and the RCSLT will be working together on developing advice and information for schools.

    The report comes after the RCSLT and charity I CAN announced they would be launching an inquiry into why almost half of children with communication difficulties are not being identified by schools.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES on Twitter and like TES on Facebook

     

    Comments

    Related Content

    SEND Focus: 'Too often speech and language provision stops when we get to a place called “OK”'

    5th April 2016 at 11:00

    Cap means vulnerable pupils will ‘miss out’ on extra £124m

    20th January 2017 at 00:00
     

    Four reasons why SEND funding is in crisis

    15th December 2016 at 13:02

    Most read

    1. Teachers work more overtime than any other professionals, analysis finds
    2. We won’t wow pupils with purple pens and alliteration
    3. Taller pupils do better at school, study finds
    4. ‘We haven’t had sex for two months, or a conversation for a fortnight. This is normal, because my...
    5. Tony Robinson: 'If education stopped being a posh word for babysitting, we'd value teachers...
    6. 'If education in 2017 is so good, why are teachers voting with their feet, leaving overcrowded...
    7. Middle and low attainers at GCSE perform worse under a grammar school system, study finds
    8. 'The appetite for leadership roles is being crushed by business-style compliance in schools'
    9. Exclusive: Number 10 appoints former teacher as head of education
    10. Debts of £4.5m threaten future of academy trust sponsored by grammar school

    Breaking news

    Ucas

    The chances of disadvantaged pupils going to Oxbridge and four other key points from new uni admissions stats

    26th January 2017 at 00:02
    Justine Greening

    Tory MPs grill education secretary Justine Greening over school funding plans

    25th January 2017 at 19:03
    A roundtable discussion at the Bett Show will explore the challenges facing 'digital champions' in schools.

    How schools can make the most of their 'digital champions'

    25th January 2017 at 16:46
    Theresa May

    Exclusive: Number 10 appoints former teacher as head of education

    25th January 2017 at 11:44
    Bright Future Educational Trust is in talks with the Education Funding Agency,

    Debts of £4.5m threaten future of academy trust sponsored by grammar school

    25th January 2017 at 11:40

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order your low-cost subscription today