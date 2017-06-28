Setting school budgets from Whitehall 'won't work', councils warn

Local authorities must retain some control over school funding "to avoid some children missing out on the education they deserve", according to council leaders.

The warning, from the Local Government Association, comes as the government is drawing up its final plans for a national funding formula, aimed at distributing money to schools more fairly across the country.

The local government leaders are supportive of a funding formula but want it to allow them some local "flexibility" over how to allocate the money to schools in their patch. They argue that setting 22,000 school budgets "remotely from Whitehall" simply "will not work".

Richard Watts, chair of the LGA's Children and Young People Board, said: "Councils have long called for a fairer funding system for all schools to ensure that all children have equal opportunities. It is not right that pupils with similar needs could receive different funding depending on where they live.

But, he said: "Currently, there is a real fear amongst councils that a strict national formula funding will not reflect local need and that children could potentially miss out on receiving the education they deserve."

Councils have previously warned that the national formula could make it more difficult for them to use money from the main schools grant to prop up funding for pupils with complex educational needs.

The setting of school budgets works best when done at a local level, with councils working with head teachers, governors and schools forums to determine need and priorities, Mr Watts added.

He said: "The government should allow councils to have some flexibility over how the national formula is implemented locally to ensure the widest possible success and acceptance."

But Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, responded: "The whole point of having a new national funding formula is to eliminate the postcode lottery that currently determines how funding is allocated to schools."

“If, under a new formula, local authorities were given the power to change the funding distribution, we will simply go back to square one."

Under Department for Education plans published last year, most funding would bypass local authorities and go straight to schools by 2019-20.

But such a change would require legislation to be passed, which is now seen as less likely after the government lost its parliamentary majority in the last election.

Sources believe a "soft" formula is now the most feasible option, potentially meaning that the amount of money allocated to each local authority will be set according to the national formula, but it will be up to councils to distribute this funding to maintained schools in their area.

The DfE has said it will publish its plans "in due course", when it will also confirm whether it is standing by its manifesto commitment to provide £4 billion of extra money to schools by 2022.

Education secretary Justine Greening has, however, reiterated a promise that no school will lose out financially as a result of the formula.

Asked to confirm its position on the spending plans, a DfE spokeswoman said: "We want to make sure that schools are fairly funded. We think the current funding arrangements are unfair and want to work with Parliament to bring forward proposals that have a consensus and change the current system.”

Asked by Tes whether the government would not commit to the £4 billion until the formula plans were known, the spokesperson said: "Exactly".