Shortlist for Tes Independent School Awards revealed

They are the schools that demonstrate the very best of our independent school sector.

Now, dozens of them across the country have seen their excellence recognised by a place on the shortlist for the annual Tes Independent School Awards.

The judges, who are experts in their respective fields, poured over the many excellent submissions for hours and held earnest debates about which schools should go through to the finals.

The winners will be announced at a glittering ceremony and dinner at the Grosvenor House Hotel, Park Lane, London, on the evening of Thursday 8 February 2018.

Is your school among the contenders? See the full shortlist below:

Strategic education initiative of the year

Dulwich College

King’s High School, Warwick

Norwich High School for Girls

Notre Dame Preparatory School, Cobham

Notre Dame Senior School, Cobham

Reddam House Berkshire

Shrewsbury High School

St Faith’s, Cambridge

Independent-state school partnership award

Hereford Cathedral School

Hunter Hall School, Dagenham

King Edward’s School, Birmingham

Latymer Upper School, London

St Peter’s School, York

Canford School, The Bourne Academy, Bournemouth

Town Close School, Norwich

Westminster School

Creativity award

Dover College

Epsom College

Felsted School

Heathcote Preparatory School and Nursery, London

Sheffield High School

Surbiton High School

The Marist School, Ascot

The Royal High Junior School, Bath

Senior leadership team of the year

Bickley Park School, Bromley

British Embassy School, Ankara

Leicester Grammar School

Mount Kelly, Tavistock

Notre Dame Senior School, Cobham

Wolverhampton Grammar School

Worksop College

Financial or fundraising initiative of the year

King Edward VI High School for Girls, Birmingham

Mount Kelly, Tavistock

Robert Gordon’s College, Aberdeen

Westonbirt School, Gloucestershire

Marketing campaign of the year

Dover College

Felsted School

Harrogate Ladies’ College

Homefield Preparatory School, London

Hunter Hall School, Dagenham

Lady Eleanor Holles, London

Loughborough Grammar School

Shiplake College, Henley-on-Thames

Best use of technology award

Aberdour School, Banstead

Caterham School

Epsom College

Felsted School

Handcross Park School

Queen Margaret’s School, York

International school of the year

British School Muscat

Cranleigh Abu Dhabi

Jumeirah College, Dubai

Prince of Wales Island International School – Penang, Malaysia

Wellbeing initiative of the year

Holmwood House Preparatory School, Colchester

King’s High School, Warwick

Leicester High School for Girls

Scarborough College

St Paul’s School, London

The Holmewood School, London

Wakefield Girls’ High School

Wellington School, Somerset

Special needs initiative of the year

Falkland House School, Fife

Meadow View Farm School, Barwell

The Cavendish Education Group, London

Wilds Lodge School, Rutland

Whole-school community initiative of the year

Bolton School

British Vietnamese International School

Felsted School

Hampton Court House

Leicester Grammar School

Magdalen College School, Oxford

Nottingham Girls’ High

School Sutton Valence School

Pre-prep or prep school of the year

Aberdour School, Banstead

Clifton School and Nursery, York

Handcross Park School

Kensington Prep School

St Faith’s, Cambridge

St Ives School, Haslemere

St Olave’s School, York

Walhampton Preparatory School, Hampshire

Boarding school of the year

Benenden School

Felsted School

Harrogate Ladies’ College

Mount Kelly, Tavistock

Sandroyd, Salisbury

Sherborne Girls

Shiplake College, Henley-on-Thames

Wellington College, Berkshire

Senior school of the year

Brighton College

Ibstock Place School, London

King Edward’s School, Birmingham

King’s High School, Warwick

Latymer Upper School, London

Leicester Grammar School

Notre Dame Senior School, Cobham

Reigate Grammar School

Special services to independent education award

The recipient of this very special award will be revealed at the ceremony.

Independent school of the year

To be awarded on the night of the ceremony to one of the winners of the pre-prep or prep, senior and boarding categories.

Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes FE News on Twitter, like us on Facebook and follow us on LinkedIn