Shortlist for Tes Independent School Awards revealed
They are the schools that demonstrate the very best of our independent school sector.
Now, dozens of them across the country have seen their excellence recognised by a place on the shortlist for the annual Tes Independent School Awards.
The judges, who are experts in their respective fields, poured over the many excellent submissions for hours and held earnest debates about which schools should go through to the finals.
The winners will be announced at a glittering ceremony and dinner at the Grosvenor House Hotel, Park Lane, London, on the evening of Thursday 8 February 2018.
Is your school among the contenders? See the full shortlist below:
Strategic education initiative of the year
- Dulwich College
- King’s High School, Warwick
- Norwich High School for Girls
- Notre Dame Preparatory School, Cobham
- Notre Dame Senior School, Cobham
- Reddam House Berkshire
- Shrewsbury High School
- St Faith’s, Cambridge
Independent-state school partnership award
- Hereford Cathedral School
- Hunter Hall School, Dagenham
- King Edward’s School, Birmingham
- Latymer Upper School, London
- St Peter’s School, York
- Canford School, The Bourne Academy, Bournemouth
- Town Close School, Norwich
- Westminster School
Creativity award
- Dover College
- Epsom College
- Felsted School
- Heathcote Preparatory School and Nursery, London
- Sheffield High School
- Surbiton High School
- The Marist School, Ascot
- The Royal High Junior School, Bath
Senior leadership team of the year
- Bickley Park School, Bromley
- British Embassy School, Ankara
- Leicester Grammar School
- Mount Kelly, Tavistock
- Notre Dame Senior School, Cobham
- Wolverhampton Grammar School
- Worksop College
Financial or fundraising initiative of the year
- King Edward VI High School for Girls, Birmingham
- Mount Kelly, Tavistock
- Robert Gordon’s College, Aberdeen
- Westonbirt School, Gloucestershire
Marketing campaign of the year
- Dover College
- Felsted School
- Harrogate Ladies’ College
- Homefield Preparatory School, London
- Hunter Hall School, Dagenham
- Lady Eleanor Holles, London
- Loughborough Grammar School
- Shiplake College, Henley-on-Thames
Best use of technology award
- Aberdour School, Banstead
- Caterham School
- Epsom College
- Felsted School
- Handcross Park School
- Queen Margaret’s School, York
International school of the year
- British School Muscat
- Cranleigh Abu Dhabi
- Jumeirah College, Dubai
- Prince of Wales Island International School – Penang, Malaysia
Wellbeing initiative of the year
- Holmwood House Preparatory School, Colchester
- King’s High School, Warwick
- Leicester High School for Girls
- Scarborough College
- St Paul’s School, London
- The Holmewood School, London
- Wakefield Girls’ High School
- Wellington School, Somerset
Special needs initiative of the year
- Falkland House School, Fife
- Meadow View Farm School, Barwell
- The Cavendish Education Group, London
- Wilds Lodge School, Rutland
Whole-school community initiative of the year
- Bolton School
- British Vietnamese International School
- Felsted School
- Hampton Court House
- Leicester Grammar School
- Magdalen College School, Oxford
- Nottingham Girls’ High
- School Sutton Valence School
Pre-prep or prep school of the year
- Aberdour School, Banstead
- Clifton School and Nursery, York
- Handcross Park School
- Kensington Prep School
- St Faith’s, Cambridge
- St Ives School, Haslemere
- St Olave’s School, York
- Walhampton Preparatory School, Hampshire
Boarding school of the year
- Benenden School
- Felsted School
- Harrogate Ladies’ College
- Mount Kelly, Tavistock
- Sandroyd, Salisbury
- Sherborne Girls
- Shiplake College, Henley-on-Thames
- Wellington College, Berkshire
Senior school of the year
- Brighton College
- Ibstock Place School, London
- King Edward’s School, Birmingham
- King’s High School, Warwick
- Latymer Upper School, London
- Leicester Grammar School
- Notre Dame Senior School, Cobham
- Reigate Grammar School
Special services to independent education award
The recipient of this very special award will be revealed at the ceremony.
Independent school of the year
To be awarded on the night of the ceremony to one of the winners of the pre-prep or prep, senior and boarding categories.
