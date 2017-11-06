Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Shortlist for Tes Independent School Awards revealed

    Martin George
    6th November 2017 at 17:15
    The shortlists for the Tes Independent School Awards have been revealed.
    Winners will be announced at glittering ceremony in February

    They are the schools that demonstrate the very best of our independent school sector.

    Now, dozens of them across the country have seen their excellence recognised by a place on the shortlist for the annual Tes Independent School Awards.

    The judges, who are experts in their respective fields, poured over the many excellent submissions for hours and held earnest debates about which schools should go through to the finals.

    The winners will be announced at a glittering ceremony and dinner at the Grosvenor House Hotel, Park Lane, London, on the evening of Thursday 8 February 2018.

    Is your school among the contenders? See the full shortlist below:

    Strategic education initiative of the year

    • Dulwich College
    • King’s High School, Warwick
    • Norwich High School for Girls
    • Notre Dame Preparatory School, Cobham
    • Notre Dame Senior School, Cobham
    • Reddam House Berkshire
    • Shrewsbury High School
    • St Faith’s, Cambridge

     

    Independent-state school partnership award

    • Hereford Cathedral School
    • Hunter Hall School, Dagenham
    • King Edward’s School, Birmingham
    • Latymer Upper School, London
    • St Peter’s School, York
    • Canford School, The Bourne Academy, Bournemouth
    • Town Close School, Norwich
    • Westminster School

     

    Creativity award

    • Dover College
    • Epsom College
    • Felsted School
    • Heathcote Preparatory School and Nursery, London
    • Sheffield High School
    • Surbiton High School
    • The Marist School, Ascot
    • The Royal High Junior School, Bath

     

    Senior leadership team of the year

    • Bickley Park School, Bromley
    • British Embassy School, Ankara
    • Leicester Grammar School
    • Mount Kelly, Tavistock
    • Notre Dame Senior School, Cobham
    • Wolverhampton Grammar School
    • Worksop College

     

    Financial or fundraising initiative of the year

    • King Edward VI High School for Girls, Birmingham
    • Mount Kelly, Tavistock
    • Robert Gordon’s College, Aberdeen
    • Westonbirt School, Gloucestershire

     

    Marketing campaign of the year

    • Dover College
    • Felsted School
    • Harrogate Ladies’ College
    • Homefield Preparatory School, London
    • Hunter Hall School, Dagenham
    • Lady Eleanor Holles, London
    • Loughborough Grammar School
    • Shiplake College, Henley-on-Thames

     

    Best use of technology award

    • Aberdour School, Banstead
    • Caterham School
    • Epsom College
    • Felsted School
    • Handcross Park School
    • Queen Margaret’s School, York

     

    International school of the year

    • British School Muscat
    • Cranleigh Abu Dhabi
    • Jumeirah College, Dubai
    • Prince of Wales Island International School – Penang, Malaysia

     

    Wellbeing initiative of the year

    • Holmwood House Preparatory School, Colchester
    • King’s High School, Warwick
    • Leicester High School for Girls
    • Scarborough College
    • St Paul’s School, London
    • The Holmewood School, London
    • Wakefield Girls’ High School
    • Wellington School, Somerset

     

    Special needs initiative of the year

    • Falkland House School, Fife
    • Meadow View Farm School, Barwell
    • The Cavendish Education Group, London
    • Wilds Lodge School, Rutland

     

    Whole-school community initiative  of the year

    • Bolton School
    • British Vietnamese International School
    • Felsted School
    • Hampton Court House
    • Leicester Grammar School
    • Magdalen College School, Oxford
    • Nottingham Girls’ High
    • School Sutton Valence School

     

    Pre-prep or prep school of the year

    • Aberdour School, Banstead
    • Clifton School and Nursery, York
    • Handcross Park School
    • Kensington Prep School
    • St Faith’s, Cambridge
    • St Ives School, Haslemere
    • St Olave’s School, York
    • Walhampton Preparatory School, Hampshire

     

    Boarding school of the year

    • Benenden School
    • Felsted School
    • Harrogate Ladies’ College
    • Mount Kelly, Tavistock
    • Sandroyd, Salisbury
    • Sherborne Girls
    • Shiplake College, Henley-on-Thames
    • Wellington College, Berkshire

     

    Senior school  of the year

    • Brighton College
    • Ibstock Place School, London
    • King Edward’s School, Birmingham
    • King’s High School, Warwick
    • Latymer Upper School, London
    • Leicester Grammar School
    • Notre Dame Senior School, Cobham
    • Reigate Grammar School

     

    Special services to independent education award

    The recipient of this very special award will be revealed at the ceremony.

     

    Independent school of the year

    To be awarded on the night of the ceremony to one of the winners of the pre-prep or prep, senior and boarding categories. 

     

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes FE News on Twitter, like us on Facebook and follow us on LinkedIn

    Comments

    Related Content

    Tes FE Awards: how one winner won praise from Theresa May

    28th September 2017 at 15:01

    Boxing, knitting and hard work: the Tes Schools Awards 2017 winners revealed

    23rd June 2017 at 21:44

    Justine Greening tells teachers 'you are celebrities' at Tes Schools Awards 2017

    23rd June 2017 at 19:07

    TES Independent School Awards: the winners revealed

    29th November 2016 at 16:43

    Most read

    1. Teaching 'one of the hardest jobs in the country', says comedian
    2. Exclusive: Top-earning academy bosses revealed
    3. Children not learning about Humpty Dumpty, chief inspector says
    4. Ode to the geography teacher: 'Time to make our voices heard'
    5. Be less 'uptight' about times tables, urges Singaporean maths mastery ex...
    6. 'When teachers spend more time on planning than the teaching, we know we...
    7. Class sizes of over 100 revealed in secondary schools
    8. Weekend read: Much ado about English examiners, teachers and A-level ent...
    9. Teaching is 'one of the most stressful jobs in Britain'
    10. Rape of six-year-old child 'dismissed by teachers as playful activity'

    Breaking news

    Design and technology teacher banned for taking cocaine

    6th November 2017 at 14:51
    Ian Bauckham will give the DfE advice about sex and relationships education.

    Former union president to advise DfE on sex and relationships education

    6th November 2017 at 13:06

    First free school run by for-profit company rated 'good'

    6th November 2017 at 12:19
    Religious studies

    Most people think politics should replace religious studies in schools, poll shows

    6th November 2017 at 11:31

    Sixth forms at the 'bottom of a funding chasm', warns new report

    6th November 2017 at 06:03

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now