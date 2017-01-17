    Sir Michael Wilshaw to advise international schools

    Adi Bloom
    18th January 2017 at 10:01
    sir michael wilshaw, ofsted, gems education, sunny varkey, india, simla, africa, south-east asia, low-cost private schools, international schools
    The former Ofsted chief inspector is taking on a new role at Gems Education

    It is the news that some teachers have waited years to hear: Sir Michael Wilshaw is leaving the country.

    The former Ofsted chief inspector has joined international education group Gems Education in a role that will involve him spending a considerable amount of time in India.

    Sir Michael, who left his Ofsted post at the end of last year, will take up a post as Gems’ senior adviser for education strategy. He will counsel the organisation on its development of low-cost schools in India, South-East Asia and Africa.

    Sir Michael was born in Simla, at that time the summer capital of the British Raj. He has said that he is passionate about Indian education.

    “I have the opportunity to go back to my roots, and I very much look forward to spending more time in a country that I love,” he said.

    “I hope my years of experience, and the expertise that Gems has in providing low-cost schooling, can help to provide children with the very best start in life.”

    'Strong values'

    Sunny Varkey, founder and chairman of Gems Education, believes that his organisation – and its schools – will benefit from Sir Michael’s involvement.

    “Sir Michael Wilshaw has a remarkable track record of transforming low-achieving schools in England into outstanding ones, through strong values and innovative methods within classrooms,” he said.

    Gems Education runs a network of 88 private schools around the world. These include 18 schools in India, offering either the British or the Indian curriculum, or both.

    Tony Little, group chief education officer at Gems Education, said: “We truly believe that our students are given opportunities, guided by and developed by our remarkable teachers, so that they are able to achieve well beyond their perceived potential. I am confident that Sir Michael Wilshaw will add to this tremendously.”

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES on Twitter and like TES on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    Wilshaw criticises international school inspectorates on his last day at Ofsted

    23rd December 2016 at 11:51

    VIDEO: 'Do you feel lucky, punk?' – Sir Michael Wilshaw becomes Dirty Harry on his last day in charge

    22nd December 2016 at 14:51

    'The long-term benefits of education are not enough to persuade marginalised families to commit to regular schooling for their children'

    19th April 2016 at 13:14

    It is a myth that pupils are overtested, says new Ofsted chief inspector

    15th January 2017 at 06:02

    Most read

    1. 'The level of workload expected of teachers is not improving schools, but it is wrecking lives'
    2. ‘Too often teachers spend every night planning lessons into the early hours. This must stop’
    3. 'How the NCT entrenches educational advantage before childbirth has even taken place'
    4. Dabbing is here to stay, so here's everything you need to know about it
    5. 'Shocking' number of children with hidden language difficulties in primary school
    6. 'Workload, pitiful pay and respect for the profession at an all-time low: no wonder no one wants to...
    7. Academy chain boss to head England's biggest school exam board
    8. 'Schools cannot change the curriculum every time there’s a change of minister or policy'
    9. Teachers face £3,000 real terms pay cut by 2020
    10. ‘There are lows, of course, but you’ve got to try headship to know how good it can be’

    Breaking news

    education select committee panel on assessment

    Assessment reform: 5 steps discussed in parliament today

    18th January 2017 at 14:44
    The diversity of primary assessment systems has created a challenge for teacher training, a seminar has heard.

    Scrapping primary school levels 'has made teacher training harder'

    18th January 2017 at 14:23
    Progress 8 leaves parents confused

    Only 1 per cent of parents understand Progress 8, say teachers

    18th January 2017 at 13:31
    baseline should be reintroduced say naht

    End tests for seven-year-olds and bring back Reception baseline assessment, say heads

    18th January 2017 at 09:31
    parental involvement, research, behaviour, dropouts, dropping out, parents, teachers, school, peer pressure

    Parents are key to academic success, study finds

    18th January 2017 at 00:02

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order your low-cost subscription today