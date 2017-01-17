Sir Michael Wilshaw to advise international schools

It is the news that some teachers have waited years to hear: Sir Michael Wilshaw is leaving the country.

The former Ofsted chief inspector has joined international education group Gems Education in a role that will involve him spending a considerable amount of time in India.

Sir Michael, who left his Ofsted post at the end of last year, will take up a post as Gems’ senior adviser for education strategy. He will counsel the organisation on its development of low-cost schools in India, South-East Asia and Africa.

Sir Michael was born in Simla, at that time the summer capital of the British Raj. He has said that he is passionate about Indian education.

“I have the opportunity to go back to my roots, and I very much look forward to spending more time in a country that I love,” he said.

“I hope my years of experience, and the expertise that Gems has in providing low-cost schooling, can help to provide children with the very best start in life.”

'Strong values'

Sunny Varkey, founder and chairman of Gems Education, believes that his organisation – and its schools – will benefit from Sir Michael’s involvement.

“Sir Michael Wilshaw has a remarkable track record of transforming low-achieving schools in England into outstanding ones, through strong values and innovative methods within classrooms,” he said.

Gems Education runs a network of 88 private schools around the world. These include 18 schools in India, offering either the British or the Indian curriculum, or both.

Tony Little, group chief education officer at Gems Education, said: “We truly believe that our students are given opportunities, guided by and developed by our remarkable teachers, so that they are able to achieve well beyond their perceived potential. I am confident that Sir Michael Wilshaw will add to this tremendously.”

