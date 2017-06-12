Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Sleep study suggests literacy lessons should be left until after lunch

    Helen Ward
    13th June 2017 at 00:01
    Primary children are more alert and react faster in the afternoon, new research reveals

    A new study has challenged the convention of timetabling maths and English lessons in the morning– saying that primary-aged children are more alert in the afternoon.

    The BBC Terrific Scientific investigation, in partnership with the University of Oxford, found that children felt less sleepy and had quicker reactions in the afternoon than in the morning.

    The researchers looked at sleep diaries from 900 children aged 9-11, which were kept for three days on either side of the clocks going forwards on March 26. They also studied the results of a series of tests designed to measure children's tiredness and reaction times in the morning and afternoon. A map showing the findings has been published by the BBC.

    “Results were surprising in two ways,” said Katharina Wulff, an Oxford University research lecturer who specialises in sleep. “First, that children slept longer after the clock change. Secondly, their reaction time was faster in the afternoon than in the morning.

    “The investigation provides a great example of how schoolchildren can get directly involved in research, proving perceived public wisdom wrong.”

    Around 68 per cent of children reported that they felt sleepier in the morning, describing themselves as an “evening type”.

    Following the clock change, researchers found the children woke up on average 10 minutes later in the morning, suggesting that they were compensating for the loss of an hour.

    The investigation found that, on average, the children slept more than nine hours 30 minutes, suggesting the pupils are getting the recommended amount of sleep, which is between 9 and 11 hours.

    It comes after researchers at the University of Surrey and Harvard Medical School said that delaying school start times to help teenagers get more rest would not help them concentrate.

    The academics said that problems were caused by children being exposed to bright light – including tablets and smartphones – in the evening, which delayed their ability to fall asleep. A better solution than delaying school start times, they argued, would be to turn the lights down in the evening and off at night.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook.

    Comments

    Related Content

    Sleep deprived: the 400,000 children who don’t have a bed

    5th May 2017 at 00:00
     

    The importance of sleep for memory and learning

    8th August 2016 at 16:22

    Sleepy teens could mount legal challenges against morning exams, expert claims

    7th December 2015 at 15:32

    Most read

    1. Justine Greening re-appointed education secretary in cabinet reshuffle
    2. 'How I minimised marking and reclaimed my weekend'
    3. Nick Gibb - the minister behind Spag tests and harder Sats - reappointed
    4. 'The phonics check is a necessary and important part of teaching childre...
    5. 'Plans to expand the 11-plus may be shelved but Greening faces her trick...
    6. 'Being "out" in school isn’t a choice for me – I feel that I owe it to m...
    7. 'If this election result means one thing for education, it's that plans ...
    8. 'More funding? No new grammar schools? What a Conservative minority gove...
    9. Exclusive: The virtually impossible task of overturning an Ofsted verdict
    10. 'Nobody should earn more than £200k for running an academy chain. It's a...

    Breaking news

    Incoming DfE minister Robert Goodwill.

    Two new ministers appointed as DfE team takes shape; Lord Nash stays

    12th June 2017 at 22:05
    Nick Gibb.

    Nick Gibb - the minister behind Spag tests and harder Sats - reappointed

    12th June 2017 at 21:19

    Nearly half of public don't know whether parents should back teachers or pupils over misbehaviour

    12th June 2017 at 18:16

    Exclusive: Further blow for grammar schools plan as Ark boss speaks out against selection

    12th June 2017 at 17:15

    School life of gifted pupils subject of new BBC documentary

    12th June 2017 at 14:02

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now