    Social media 'jargon buster' highlights pupils' digital rights

    Jonathan Owen
    29th September 2017 at 00:02
    A series of one page briefs which summarise terms and conditions, dealing with Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat and WhatsApp, has been developed
    Guides show how Snapchat can sell any content uploaded by young people, while Instagram can read direct messages

    A social media "jargon buster" for teachers and pupils is being distributed to schools across England to help to decode the "impenetrable" terms and conditions of apps like Snapchat.

    The guides created by the children’s commissioner for England and Tes, with the help of specialist privacy law firm Schillings, outline the rights of the social media companies, and their rules, along with the rights of those who use them. They summarise the terms and conditions set by Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat and WhatsApp.

    Children's commissioner for England, Anne Longfield said: “The social media giants have not done enough to make children aware of what they are signing up to when they install an app or open an account. These are often the first contracts a child signs in their life, yet the terms and conditions are impenetrable, even to most adults.”

    Much more needs to be done by social media companies in terms of being accountable and transparent, she said. She added: “Children have absolutely no idea that they are giving away the right to privacy or the ownership of their data or the material they post online. In today’s digital world children have the right to know what they are signing up to, in clear, simple, easy to understand language.”

    It is hoped teachers will use the guides to educate pupils about their digital rights and the value that their personal data holds for social media companies. They reveal how Snapchat can publically display or sell any content a young person puts on Live or Local Snapchat – meaning they can use a young person’s face and voice in any way.

    Instagram can read a user’s direct messages, and all companies collect a range of personal information about their users – including where they are and who they have in their phone book - permission for which is buried in jargon.

    Jenny Afia, a partner at Schillings, said: “Existing legal contracts between social media providers and their target audience, young people, are not currently fit for purpose.” She added: “We have shown it’s possible for social media providers to explain their terms and conditions in a way that young people are likely to understand them.”

    Welcoming the move, Kevin Courtney, joint general secretary of the NEU teaching union, said: “Social media and the internet offer great opportunities for children but there are pitfalls with children often unaware how social media companies collect and use their personal information.”

    He added: “Rebalancing the power between social media companies and children in favour of children is a positive development that parents will support.”

