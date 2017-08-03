Some local authorities do not monitor outcomes of pupils with SEND

Some local authorities do not have any procedures in place to collate and review the outcomes of pupils with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), new government research reveals.

The government’s report into children’s services around the country, published today, also said that some of these authorities did not have plans to introduce systematic reviews of the children’s outcomes.

One authority told researchers: “We currently have no system in place to be able to collate this information, and no system of gathering outcome information about children at SEND support.”

Another said: “Outcomes are reviewed on a regular basis at child level, but there is no system in place currently on capturing [sic] either quantitative or qualitative data.”

The report also reveals that local authorities are attempting to reduce pressures on their budgets by reviewing spending allocations related to SEND children on a regular basis.

It states that this includes “requiring educational institutions to complete rationale forms for continued allocations”.

Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook