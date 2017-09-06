Register
    Spielman - Reducing teacher workload is my top priority and Ofsted is part of the problem

    Adi Bloom
    6th September 2017 at 18:47
    amanda spielman, workload, teachers, ofsted, inspection, primary, sats, key stage 2
    Chief inspector also warns that some primaries are putting pupils under unnecessary pressure over Sats

    Reducing teacher workload is Amanda Spielman's the top priority,  the Ofsted chief inspector said this afternoon.

    But she went on to acknowledge that her inspectorate was part of the problem.

    Ms Spielman also said some primary schools were placing unnecessary pressure on pupils about key stage 2 Sats.

    Appearing on LBC Radio, Ms Spielman was asked what the one thing was that she wanted to improve in schools.

    She said: “If we can get so that teacher workload has reduced significantly, I will think that we’ve done a big part of the job we should be doing.”

    'A source of workload and anxiety'

    However, the chief inspector also admitted that Ofsted was not blameless when it came to teacher workload: “We can make sure that inspection itself – which we know is a source of workload and anxiety – places the minimum workload on teachers.”

    She reiterated the inspectorate's plans to ask senior leaders to discuss the ways in which they can reduce teacher workload, which Tes reported last week. Ofsted will also focus on ensuring that senior leaders consider the workload implications of policies before introducing them.

    Ms Spielman also talked about the pressure that tests – and, specifically, key stage 2 Sats – place on pupils. She said that she was aware that some primary schools “are putting stress on children that doesn’t need to be there”.

