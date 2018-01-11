Sponsors for 11 schools run by the failed Wakefield City Academies Trust confirmed

New sponsors have been confirmed for 11 of the schools run by the failed Wakefield City Academies Trust (WCAT).

They will be taken over by the preferred sponsors that the Department for Education announced in October.

The government has yet to confirm what will happen to a further 10 schools are run by WCAT, which announced in September that it would give up all 21 of its academies.

At the time, WCAT said it did "not have the capacity to facilitate the rapid improvement our academies need and our students deserve".

Confirmed WCAT sponsors

The list of confirmed sponsors does not include Outwood Grange Academies Trust, which is due to take on eight of the WCAT schools.

Delta Academies Trust was originally set to sponsor four WCAT schools, but is today only confirmed as the sponsor of three. The fate of the fourth – Mexborough Academy in Doncaster – has not been confirmed.

Similarly, Astrea Academy Trust was originally set to sponsor two WCAT schools, but is today only confirmed as the sponsor of one, Waverley Academy. Its proposed sponsorship of Baldy Carr Community Academy remains to be decided.

The DfE said it received 65 responses to its consultation on its proposed sponsors of the WCAT schools. A spokesperson said: “We are pleased to confirm new trusts for 11 academies in the Wakefield City Academies Trust that have the expertise and capacity to improve education standards for these schools. Our priority has always been to work quickly to provide certainty for pupils and teachers, and these decisions reflect the views of parents and staff.

“We will be working to minimise disruption for pupils and ensure a smooth transfer to the new trusts, supported by the regional schools commissioner. New trusts for the remaining 10 schools will be confirmed shortly.”

Name of academy Confirmed sponsor Barkerend Academy (Bradford) Tauheedul Education Trust Brookfield Academy (Rotherham) Aston Community Education Trust Carr Lodge Academy (Doncaster) Exceed Learning Partnership Goole Academy (East Riding of Yorkshire) Delta Academies Trust High Crags Academy (Bradford) Tauheedul Education Trust Montagu Academy (Doncaster) Delta Academies Trust Morley Place Academy (Doncaster) Delta Academies Trust Thornbury Academy (Bradford) Tauheedul Education Trust Waverley Academy (Doncaster) Astrea Academy Trust Willow Academy (Doncaster) Inspiring Futures Academy Trust Yewlands Academy (Sheffield) Brigantia Learning Trust

Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and Instagram, and like Tes on Facebook