Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

Hi,

Edit profile Account Preferences

    'Starved of resources': School funding dominates first PMQs since election called

    Martin George
    19th April 2017 at 12:39
    Jeremy Corbyn raised school funding at the first Prime Minister's Questions since the snap general election was called.
    Theresa May defends school funding as general election countdown begins

    Theresa May has defended school funding levels in the first Prime Minister's Questions since she called a snap general election.

    Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn this afternoon used two of his questions in the House of Commons to attack the government on school funding.

    He said: "Schools funding being cut for the first time in a generation. The prime minster is cutting £3 billion a year from school budgets by 2020."

    The National Audit Office has said schools will have to make £3 billion of savings by 2019-20.

    He told MPs: "Our children's schools are starved of the resources they need to educate our children in the future", and raised the number of parents receiving letters from schools begging for money for books.

    Ms May replied: "There are record levels of funding going into our schools."

    She added that Labour was offering "one size fits all, local authority-run schools, no choice, good or bad, trust your luck. We don't trust to luck, and we won't trust the Labour Party. We will provide a good school place for every child."

    The prime minister said she would look at the financial problems faced by small rural schools.

    Conservative Maria Caulfield told her that, in Lewes, many small rural schools would suffer funding cuts under the proposed national funding formula.

    The prime minister: “I recognise that small rural schools, particularly, have particular issues and I am very happy to look at those concerns to ensure that we get the finding formula right and we can spread the money as fairly as possible.”

    Four other backbenchers raised the issue of school funding during the session, including Conservative Michelle Donelan, who asked the prime minister to reaffirm her commitment to fair funding for school.

    She also called for eligibility for the pupil premium to be widened to include young carers, mental health and bereavement.

    Ms May said: “I think it is right that schools are best placed to prioritise the needs of their pupils and can use their funding to ensure that they are supporting any pupil facing disadvantage, financial or otherwise.”

    Labour MP Jeff Smith said Manchester was hit harder than any other area outside London, and highlighted two high schools in his constituency he said were losing the equivalent of more than 30 teachers.

    He asked the prime minister what she would cut, and which subject teachers she would sack.

    Ms May said that funding was currently “not fair across the country,” and added: “We have consulted on [the national funding formula] and will obviously be responding to that consultation.”

     

    Comments

    Related Content

    Education funding cuts could prove a key battleground in the general election – but how will the Conservatives respond?

    18th April 2017 at 18:04

    One thousand schools could face further 7% funding cut after 2020

    22nd March 2017 at 00:03

    Budget: No new money for schools facing a £3 billion funding squeeze

    8th March 2017 at 13:47

    Most read

    1. What the general election will mean for education
    2. Older teachers’ careers destroyed “for the sake of saving a few bucks”
    3. 'To retain our best teachers we need to stop killing them with planning,...
    4. 'Starved of resources': School funding dominates first PMQs since electi...
    5. Teachers 'bullied' into holding revision sessions for 'lazy students'
    6. General election will give schools an 'organisational headache'
    7. Primary pupils parroting Trump comment condoning sexual assault
    8. 'Why every state school should teach the Classics'
    9. Call for 'urgent clarification' of new GCSE grades as teachers warn of p...
    10. Teacher stress 'causing relationships to break down'

    Breaking news

    Kevin Courtney called for the information to be published to inform the election debate.

    Publish grammar school and funding consultation responses before election, union demands

    19th April 2017 at 17:30
    student wellbeing table

    New Pisa happiness table: see where UK pupils rank

    19th April 2017 at 10:01
    unhappy pupils pisa

    UK pupils among the world's unhappiest

    19th April 2017 at 10:01
    School admissions

    Proportion of children getting place at their preferred primary school rises, analysis finds

    18th April 2017 at 18:03
    Polling

    General election will give schools an 'organisational headache'

    18th April 2017 at 15:46

    Get Tes online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to Tes online and the Tes app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off Tes Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the Tes online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today