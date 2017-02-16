Students will be able to request re-marks for GCSE and A Level exams from next year

Individual pupils will be able to request re-marks of their GCSE and A level exams directly from exam boards from summer next year, Ofqual has announced.

The exam watchdog announced last summer that it would delay decisions on a number of proposed changes to the appeal process to gather more evidence about their potential impact.

The decision to defer significant changes came after exam boards said they had not been given enough time to prepare for the reforms.

But today Ofqual has said a number of reforms to the system will be introduced over the next three years. These include:

Exam boards will be required to allow individual students to request marked papers from 2018 Exam boards will ensure marked GCSE scripts are available to schools and colleges before their deadline for requesting a review of marking from 2020 Exam boards will have to provide the reasons for a review of marking decisions automatically from 2020

Last year, Ofqual began to make changes to their enquiries and appeals system. Under the measures, exam boards were not allowed to change a mark unless there had been what Ofqual calls a “clear marking error”.

But in July, the exam regulator announced that it would defer decisions on a number of proposed changes which were supposed to be available in time for last summer's results.

A new pilot was launched to enable schools to appeal the mark a student was given in A level physics, religious studies and geography, if the school believes a marking error was not corrected on review.

But Ofqual announced today that a final decision regarding extending the grounds for appeal will be taken later this spring once analysis of thestudy has been completed.

Peter Hamilton , chair of HMC’s academic policy committee and headmaster of Haberdashers’ Aske’s Boys’ School, said: “HMC has called for greater transparency in exam marking and welcomes these changes.

"We are particularly pleased to see students will eventually receive copies of their marked papers and exam boards will need to explain their marking in the case of challenged grades.

“However, the exam marking system is still not equally fair to each candidate and remains fundamentally flawed. One in five A Level and GCSE grades are overturned when challenged, and many of the rest might officially be considered reasonable but are not trusted by schools."

He added: "Meanwhile, the cost of challenging grades remains prohibitively high for many state schools, so we can only wonder how many students missed out altogether on the chance to get unfair grades changed."

Ofqual has also launched a survey for teachers today about their experience of the review of marking and moderation services.

