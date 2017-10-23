Teach First: 'Schools must do more to boost poorer pupils' life chances'

Most people think schools should play a bigger part in promoting social mobility than parents, business or the government, a Teach First poll suggests.

The poll of the public found that the vast majority think pupils' life chances are shaped by the type of school they attend – while two-thirds of young people think their own ambition is the most important factor.

Asked who or what should play a part in promoting social mobility, 90 per cent of respondents said schools, followed by parents (89 per cent), business (84 per cent), and the government (80 per cent).

Teach First said more must be done by schools, government, businesses and communities to ensure that "opportunities are available for all".

The ComRes poll, in which around 2,000 British adults were questioned, found that many people believe young people's chances are shaped by the contacts and networks they have access to, the quality of their school and their own ambition.

The vast majority – 93 per cent – believe that a young person's ambition to succeed has an impact on their success in life, either professionally or personally, while a similar proportion (92 per cent) agreed the quality of teaching they receive at school has an effect.

Around eight in 10 (79 per cent) said the area in which a youngster lives has an impact on how well they do, while 88 per cent said that contacts and networks make a difference and nearly three-quarters (72 per cent) believe that whether they go to a state or private school has an effect.

Two-thirds (66 per cent) think that how much a youngster's parents earn makes a difference to their chances in life.

The survey also found that among the young people questioned (18- to 24-year-olds) ambition to succeed was seen as a more important factor than any of the other areas.

Around half of all adults polled (51 per cent) think the rates of young people not in school, work or training has a negative impact on the British economy, with 44 per cent saying it has a negative effect on social mobility – ensuring that everyone gets a chance to get on in life.

'No child's dream should be written off'

Figures show that around one in eight 18- to 24-year-olds were considered "NEET" – not in education, employment or training – in the second quarter (April-June) of this year.

The number had fallen compared with the same point last year.

Nine in 10 (90 per cent) of those polled said schools should have an influence in ensuring that disadvantaged young people have the same chance of succeeding in life as their richer classmates, while a similar proportion (89 per cent) think parents should have an influence.

In addition, 84 per cent think businesses have a role to play, 80 per cent believe the government should have an influence and the same proportion think poorer youngsters themselves should play a part.

Russell Hobby, chief executive of Teach First, said: "No child's dreams should be written off because of their background. Yet where you start from still too often decides where you end up.

"It is still the case that young people from wealthier homes are more likely to get a set of good GCSEs, a good job after school and attend a top university.

"We know it is not impossible to change this – because every day we are inspired by young people who beat the odds and by the teachers who clear a path to their success.

"But we must go further, working alongside schools, the government, businesses and communities – with a collective will to create a country where the opportunities are available for all."

Teach First has set out a series of recommendations, including wiping 50 per cent off student debt after five years for any new teacher working in a challenging area and cutting the gap between the starting salaries of teachers and those in other top professions.

