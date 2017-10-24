Teacher handed life ban for possession of indecent images of children

A teacher who was sacked after more than 160 images of child abuse images were discovered on his computer has been banned from teaching for life.

A report from the National College for Teaching and Leadership, published today, says police found “a number of indecent images of children” on computer equipment and electronic storage devices following a search of Dennis Edwards’ home in July 2015.

In total, 163 images were discovered – some of which were “marked ‘PTHC’ which is said to be an acronym for ‘pre-teen hardcore’,” according to the report.

It says that the search was prompted after the teacher had downloaded an image that was detected by the police.

Stanborough Secondary School in Hertfordshire, where he had worked since January 2000, dismissed him in August 2015, after a disciplinary hearing.

Mr Edwards was charged with possessing an indecent photograph or pseudo-photograph of a child, but the case was dismissed in August 2016 when the Crown Prosecution Service did not offer any evidence.

In evidence to the panel, Mr Edwards admitted using file-sharing software over three to four years to download sexually explicit images in bulk. They included some indecent images of children, but he said he intended to download adult pornography.

He also admitted opening five to ten of these “relevant images”, and that “he kept relevant images stored on his computer hardware”.

However, he denied knowledge of the contents of many of these images, having not opened them, and said he deleted them when he came across them.

The panel said that while Mr Edwards’ possession of the images may have been “inadvertent and not deliberate”, the large number of relevant images “was a matter of concern”, and he continued using the software.

The report says: “Mindful of the nature of the material, he ought also to have reported the matter to the police. The panel was informed that Mr Edwards had been trained in basic child protection awareness and recognised that the relevant images depicted child abuse.

“The panel accordingly considered that he failed to act appropriately, particularly in continuing to use the software. That was a grave error on his part.”

In mitigation, the panel said Mr Edwards had not deliberately downloaded the relevant images, had a previously good record, had “difficulties in his personal life” at the time, and showed regret and remorse.

It recommended that Mr Edwards be banned from teaching, but should be allowed to apply to have the prohibition order lifted after five years, which “would enable Mr Edwards to demonstrate that he had truly learnt from his mistakes”.

But it was overruled by a Department for Education official who said it had “given too much weight to the mitigating circumstances”.

Alan Meyrick, who considered the findings on behalf of the secretary of state, decided the five-year review period was not sufficient.

Citing “the continuing use of the software, the number and seriousness of the images found and the lack of insight”, he said there should be no review period.

Mr Meyrick added, “In my view that is proportionate and required to satisfy the maintenance of public confidence in the profession."