Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Saved Jobs Job alerts Applications Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Email preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Teacher training agency failed to prove that grants were used properly

    TES reporter
    11th January 2018 at 18:06
    The National Audit Office has said it cannot be sure that NCTL grants have been used as they were intended

    The government agency responsible for teacher training has been criticised by a spending watchdog for failing to show that taxpayers' money has been used correctly.

    The National College for Teaching and Leadership (NCTL) has failed to provide enough evidence that grants paid to schools and training groups had been used for the purposes intended, according to the National Audit Office (NAO).

    It said the body, which is responsible for recruiting and developing the school workforce in England, was taking action to deal with weaknesses in its systems, but added that the NCTL's ability to improve its controls for the 2017-18 financial year is limited.

    A Department for Education spokeswoman said the use of taxpayers' money is taken seriously and there are "strict processes in place to ensure the accurate payment of grants".

    Training grants

    The NCTL provides £318 million in grants, mainly for training new teachers, the NAO said, but has not provided enough evidence that grants paid to schools and training providers have been used for what they were intended.

    NAO comptroller and auditor general Amyas Morse said: "I have qualified my opinion on the financial statements due to a limitation in the scope of my audit of the regularity of the NCTL's grant expenditure.

    "As a grant-giving agency, the NCTL is responsible for gaining sufficient assurance that grants are being used for the purposes intended.

    "The NCTL has not provided me with sufficient evidence that grants paid to training providers and schools were used for the purposes intended, and conformed with the legislation relevant to grant streams."

    'Likely to be inconsistent'

    The NAO said the NCTL obtains evidence on grant expenditure through grant returns that training providers must prepare and have certified by independent reporting accounts.

    "However, the NCTL has not issued clear instructions defining the procedures it expects to support the certification of grant returns", the spending watchdog said.

    "As a consequence, the nature, scope and amount of work undertaken by reporting accountants is likely to be inconsistent.

    "In previous years, the NCTL has however carried out sufficient review and challenge of grant returns to demonstrate the regularity of grant expenditure as a result of the weakness in the design of the assurance framework.

    It also said: "The effectiveness of the NCTL's assurance framework deteriorated in 2016-17 and did not provide me with the expected level of assurance over the regularity of grant expenditure."

    The watchdog said that in response to its concerns, the NCTL tested student records and found a number of issues, including that 40% of training providers tests had reported inaccurate data at training level, which can affect he amount of grant funding they are due.

    Strengthening systems

    Of the training providers asked to support their grant claims by providing information on students, 25 per cent could not substantiate their claims to within £1,000.

    The NAO added: "The NCTL are taking action to address the weaknesses in its control environment but its ability to improve controls for the 2017-18 financial year are limited.

    A DfE spokeswoman said: "We take the use of public money very seriously and have strict processes in place to ensure the accurate payment of grants.

    "The vast majority of these payments were administered correctly.

    "We have taken swift action to address the recommendations from the National Audit Office and its report has recognised the improvements we are making to strengthen our systems."

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and Instagram, and like Tes on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    NCTL being abolished in bid to boost teacher recruitment

    14th November 2017 at 17:20

    Former 'superhead' banned over expenses sets up teacher training scheme

    10th January 2018 at 11:13

    English, maths and science teacher training applications all drop by a quarter

    4th January 2018 at 12:27

    Teacher training to last an extra year under 'strengthened' QTS proposals

    15th December 2017 at 10:23

    Teacher training applicants drop by more than 40%

    6th December 2017 at 16:28

    Most read

    1. Cabinet reshuffle: 'Greening's refusal to impose barmy policies on an ex...
    2. 'Why whole-class reading beats a carousel – and seven ways to ensure it ...
    3. 10 picturebooks that should be in every primary classroom
    4. Damian Hinds called for new nationwide network of 'elite' grammar schools
    5. Who is Damian Hinds?
    6. How ‘chatty maths’ boosted my students’ engagement and confidence in mat...
    7. Former 'superhead' banned over expenses sets up teacher training scheme
    8. Five steps to maximise the impact of teaching assistants  
    9. Thousands of teachers are on long-term stress leave, new figures reveal
    10. Lower grade boundaries for maths GCSE resit exam spark concern

    Breaking news

    Durand Academy

    Revealed: Durand Academy's £100K caretaker

    11th January 2018 at 18:15
    medication, ritalin, adhd, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, british psychological society, educational psychologists, send, special educational needs and disabilities

    Using ADHD drugs to control 'non-compliant' pupils is 'inhumane', say experts

    11th January 2018 at 18:09
    fraud, computer, school fees, independent schools, private schools, parents

    Fraudsters are intercepting school fee payments, warns Charity Commission

    11th January 2018 at 18:07
    Children engaging with nature

    £10m put aside for 'nature-friendly schools'

    11th January 2018 at 16:23
    The new sponsors of 11 of WCAT's 21 schools have been confirmed.

    Sponsors for 11 schools run by the failed Wakefield City Academies Trust confirmed

    11th January 2018 at 15:09

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now