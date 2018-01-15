Teacher who bought sixth-formers alcohol – and kissed one of them – can carry on teaching

A teacher who allowed a pupil to sit with his legs across hers, returned his kiss and bought a group of sixth-formers alcoholic drinks will be allowed to continue teaching.

A professional conduct panel has ruled that it was in the public interest for Felicity Simpson to continue teaching, despite “an inappropriate relationship with a student and a persistent failure to maintain proper boundaries, despite clear warnings and guidance”.

The panel heard that, within a month of 22-year-old Miss Simpson taking up a post as a music teacher at a school belonging to the Wales High School Academy Trust, in Sheffield, there was talk of her spending too much time in the company of pupils.

Despite receiving a verbal warning in January 2017, she continued to spend time with these pupils.

In particular, she allowed a sixth-former, referred to as Student A, to sit in the sixth-form common room with his legs across hers. “She did not look, and carried on working,” the panel heard.

'Returned his kiss'

The panel also heard that, when visiting a pub with pupils after a carol concert, Miss Simpson held hands with Student A.

On that same occasion, Miss Simpson bought alcoholic drinks for the group of pupils, despite her not knowing whether or not they were over the age of 18. Addressing the panel, she described this behaviour as "beyond stupid".

And, at the end of a show in which Miss Simpson and Student A had been heavily involved, Student A kissed Miss Simpson on the lips. The panel heard that “momentarily, Miss Simpson returned his kiss, but then pushed him away and immediately regretted what had happened”.

Miss Simpson also contacted Student A using both their personal phones, rather than through the school email system. And she bought Student A a gift linked with Valentine’s Day.

However, it was not proven that Miss Simpson’s conduct was of a sexual nature or was sexually motivated.

A report of the proceedings, drawn up by the National College for Teaching and Leadership panel, said: “Miss Simpson fully recognised her naivety and her very serious errors of judgement and, while she readily volunteered that she had formed a close relationship with Student A, for whom she had feelings, they were not of a romantic or sexual nature, and she was not physically attracted to him.”

'Inspiring pupils'

Dawn Dandy, summarising the panel’s decision on behalf of the secretary of state, said that Miss Simpson’s misconduct was “very serious”.

But, she said, Miss Simpson was a newly qualified teacher who found it easier to make friendships with sixth-formers than with older, more experienced members of staff. She added: “Miss Simpson was intent on inspiring pupils to excel and reach their potential…

“There was a public interest in retaining a teacher of Miss Simpson’s evident ability within the profession.”

Ms Dandy, therefore, concluded that Miss Simpson should not be barred from teaching in future, and that “the published finding of unacceptable professional conduct and conduct likely to bring the profession into disrepute is a proportionate response to the misconduct that has been found in this case.”

