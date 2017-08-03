Register
    Teachers fear compulsory extended school days would damage pupils' family life

    Martin George
    3rd August 2017 at 11:04
    DfE
    DfE-commissioned report also shows that pupils worry lengthening school day will reduce the range of activities they take part in

    Teachers fear that any compulsory extension of the school day could increase pressure on pupils and damage their family life, new research published by the DfE has found.

    Researchers carried out qualitative research in secondary schools to examine the attitudes of school leaders, teachers, parents, pupils and community groups to extended provision.

    Their report, published today, says: “Staff and parents could see some potential benefits to a [compulsory] extension, such as more time to engage with life skills and enrichment activities, improved relationships with teaching staff, the school as a safe haven, as well as support for working families.

    “However, the perceived negative impact on student pressure, fatigue, impact on family arrangements, student safety, as well as their involvement in activities within the community had much greater weight with parents and staff.”

    It says the majority of school leaders “held a predominantly negative view of compulsory extension, both in principle and in practice”.

    'Disruption' to family schedules

    And although some saw the value in the basic concept, they questioned how it would happen in practice. A “small number” were generally positive and supportive.

    When the researchers questioned teachers, they found that “concerns focused on the impact on the work-life balance of pupils, the extent to which participation should be intrinsically motivated or imposed, the impact on teachers and practicalities of staffing, and the potential of disruption to family schedules”.

    Staff and parents raised concerns that a compulsory extended school day could have “negative effects on family time with children”, as well as compromise their ability to engage in the local community.

    And in focus groups, pupils said they believed the range of activities they engaged in would be narrowed, because they would have to give up activities outside of school if the school day was extended.

    They were also concerned about their safety and how they would get home. The report adds: “This applied particularly during the winter months, with many pupils expressing discomfort at returning home in the dark.”

    DfE

    Comments

