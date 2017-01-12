    Teachers 'frustrated and angry' as watchdog fee rises

    Emma Seith and Henry Hepburn
    13th January 2017 at 10:12
    Hike in registration fee prompts teachers to question watchdog role
    Teachers have taken to social media to vent their frustration in the wake of the 30 per cent rise

    Teachers are calling for Scotland’s teaching watchdog to be ditched or have its remit reduced after it increased registration fees by 30 per cent after reporting a £2 million surplus.

    An online survey started by a teacher, quizzing school staff about their response to the hike in General Teaching Council for Scotland (GTCS) fees, attracted 5,000 overwhelmingly negative responses in just a matter of hours.

    Athole McLauchlan, a primary teacher, released the results of his survey on Wednesday night. Overall, 4,885 respondents (98 per cent) said they were unhappy with the GTCS’s decision to raise the annual fee from £50 to £65 from April.

    Only 94 were “not bothered” and 21 said they backed the increase. On social media, some said the widespread anger about the increase marked a “tipping point” in teachers’ relations with the GTCS.

    Research commissioned by the GTCS in 2014 found half of over 2,200 teachers surveyed said they would not continue to register, or did not know if they would continue to register, if it were not compulsory. For those who said they would not continue to register, the cost of registration was cited as a key factor.

    Scotland’s largest teaching union, meanwhile, is calling on the GTCS to dip into its “significant cash reserves” to reduce any fees increase.

    The General Teaching Council for England was abolished in 2010 but Scotland’s GTCS is still going strong – it was one of the first teaching councils in the world and recently celebrated its fiftieth anniversary.

    At the end of September, the GTCS reported a surplus of £2 million - £500,000 more than it had budgeted for.

    Meanwhile, the teaching unions have questioned whether teachers should be covering the cost of the schemes like My Professional Learning, the online professional learning log; the student teacher placement service; and activity related to the one year teacher induction scheme.

    According to the EIS, 90 per cent of GTCS funds are raised through registrant fees.

    EIS general secretary Larry Flanagan told TESS the increase had left many teachers "frustrated and angry". He added: “The EIS believes an increase of 30 per cent in GTCS fees is unacceptably high, especially at a time when teachers’ pay has been declining in real terms. We are aware that the GTCS has significant cash reserves and we believe that it should be seeking to use this money to reduce any fee increase.”

    SSTA general secretary Seamus Searson said: “We are unhappy that there has been such a big jump in the fee at a time when teachers’ pay has been held back. The question needs to be asked about what the GTCS does with its money over and above the [teachers’] register and accreditation of teacher training.”

    The GTCS responded, in a letter to teachers, by saying that its fee remains lower than other professional bodies and the rise, which was the first increase since 2013, amounted to just £1.25 per month.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES on Twitter and like TES on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    Don't turn schools into 'nimbies', government is warned

    10th January 2017 at 10:00

    Teachers worse off by tens of thousands of pounds, analysis finds

    27th May 2016 at 10:02

    Schools and universities criticised for keeping student teachers out of the classroom

    22nd September 2016 at 13:37

    New fast-track course could allow trainee teachers to qualify after just one year

    30th July 2016 at 16:01

    Most read

    1. Telling another teacher how to teach? It's a sin, says leading academic
    2. 'The level of workload expected of teachers is not improving schools, but it is wrecking lives'
    3. ‘Too often teachers spend every night planning lessons into the early hours. This must stop’
    4. Education cuts: 'The full scale and cost of the government's reckless policies are only just...
    5. 'Teachers are constantly forced to fill the void as the gaps in children's mental health...
    6. Exclusive: Government examines reforms to school admissions system to improve social mobility
    7. Troubled Baverstock Academy to close after government fails to find new sponsor
    8. 'Male headteachers need to talk more about the toll of the job on family life'
    9. Incoming ASCL president criticises candidate Geoff Barton in general secretary race
    10. Regional schools commissioners issue warnings to two more academies

    Breaking news

    Key pledge to increase nursery hours in jeopardy, say councils

    Increase in free nursery hours at risk, warn Scottish councils

    13th January 2017 at 10:20

    Exclusive: Most parents and students don't understand new numerical GCSE grades

    13th January 2017 at 02:03
    The pay gap between school leaders and classroom teachers has grown.

    Exclusive: Dramatic increase in pay gap between heads and classroom teachers

    13th January 2017 at 01:03

    Exclusive: The £53 million bill for ‘related party transactions’

    13th January 2017 at 00:00
    School

    Regional schools commissioners issue warnings to two more academies

    12th January 2017 at 16:45

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order your low-cost subscription today