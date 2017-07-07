Teachers outraged as pupils marked down for correct answer in SPaG test
Teachers are taking to Twitter in outrage over pupils whose correct answer has been marked wrong by examiners in the spelling, punctuation and grammar Sats test.
Some children who accurately positioned a semicolon in a sentence have had their answer marked wrong, while others have been told their answer is correct.
Teachers remain baffled about the inconsistencies in the marking.
Attempting to work out why some pupils were marked down, teachers suggested that perhaps there was too much space between the two constituent parts of the semicolon.
However, others pointed out that pupils were hard-pressed to fit any punctuation at all into the space allocated:
