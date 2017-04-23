Teachers pick apart Labour's school-based election campaign ad

Labour have made education - and specifically school funding cuts - a key part of their campaign in the snap general election. The Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has warned of children being crammed into "super-sized" classes like "sardines" because of funding pressures. And on Friday Labour made the cuts the subject of their first party political broadcast, which is set in a classroom.

A pupil asks her teacher: "Miss, why didn't we go to the library today?"

The teacher responds: "Because we don't have a library anymore."

The pupil comes back: "Why?"

"Because we can't afford it. The school has had to make big cuts."

After the teacher lists the consequences for schools from the government's cuts, another pupil interjects: "But that's not fair! Why doesn't somebody stop them?"

"Well, that's what Jeremy Corbyn and the Labour Party want to do," replies the teacher - before reeling off the party's education pledges.

'Political indoctrination'

The broadcast divided opinions on social media. Mark McCourt, founder of the Teacher Development Trust, was unimpressed.

Awful beyond words.



You realise she'd get sacked for breaking the Education Act? Teachers aren't allowed to brainwash kids. https://t.co/PGO98LnYus — Mark McCourt (@EmathsUK) April 22, 2017

He has a point - the Education Act 1996 has a section on "political indoctrination" which forbids "the promotion of partisan political views in the teaching of any subject in the school".

Tes FE columnist Tom Starkey speculated that some of the children had other things on their mind.

This kid is all like 'This best not be eating into my lunch break again.' pic.twitter.com/Ms8G30UBwc — Tom Starkey (@tstarkey1212) April 21, 2017

And journalist Geraint Lewis questioned the teacher's grammar.

@UKLabour @BBCOne On telly your teacher needs to check when it's 'less', and when it's 'fewer' — Geraint Vincent (@GeraintITV) April 21, 2017

However, others welcomed the fact that school funding cuts were being put "centre stage" in the campaign.

Brilliant start to Labour Party broadcast! School cuts centre stage! #Vote4Education #GE2017 — Penny Burnett (@Burnett9Penny) April 21, 2017

