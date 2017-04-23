Teachers pick apart Labour's school-based election campaign ad
Labour have made education - and specifically school funding cuts - a key part of their campaign in the snap general election. The Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has warned of children being crammed into "super-sized" classes like "sardines" because of funding pressures. And on Friday Labour made the cuts the subject of their first party political broadcast, which is set in a classroom.
A pupil asks her teacher: "Miss, why didn't we go to the library today?"
The teacher responds: "Because we don't have a library anymore."
The pupil comes back: "Why?"
"Because we can't afford it. The school has had to make big cuts."
After the teacher lists the consequences for schools from the government's cuts, another pupil interjects: "But that's not fair! Why doesn't somebody stop them?"
"Well, that's what Jeremy Corbyn and the Labour Party want to do," replies the teacher - before reeling off the party's education pledges.
'Political indoctrination'
The broadcast divided opinions on social media. Mark McCourt, founder of the Teacher Development Trust, was unimpressed.
He has a point - the Education Act 1996 has a section on "political indoctrination" which forbids "the promotion of partisan political views in the teaching of any subject in the school".
Tes FE columnist Tom Starkey speculated that some of the children had other things on their mind.
And journalist Geraint Lewis questioned the teacher's grammar.
However, others welcomed the fact that school funding cuts were being put "centre stage" in the campaign.
