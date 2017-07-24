Teachers share their highlights of the school year with #MagicMoment
For most teachers, it’s day one of the summer holidays. If you’re still marching on for a couple more days, we salute you.
It’s been a tough year for education, with the proposed introduction of grammar schools, exam reforms and, of course, funding cuts dominating the headlines – as well as discussions in staffrooms and playgrounds across the country.
But while the press, politicians and public debated the ins and outs of the education system, teachers, leaders, school staff continued to inspire, and pupils continued to learn.
And after this year, we wanted to celebrate the work of everyone in our schools, and give leaders, teachers and support staff a well-deserved treat.
A week ago, we launched #MagicMoment, and asked teachers to share their highlight of 2016-17 year – by doing so, they were automatically entered into our prize draw for a chance to win a Spa Breaks experience for two.
The highlights were hilarious, heart-warming and reflective of how schools continue, no matter what, to be places of love, respect and learning.
The winning highlight, selected by a random generator, was tweeted by Jo Croucher.
To thank everyone for sharing these wonderful moments with us, we’re giving away a Spa Breaks 10 per cent discount code. Simply enter "TES10" into the checkout, and treat yourself to a well-deserved pamper this summer holidays.
Full terms and conditions are available here.
