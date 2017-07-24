Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Teachers share their highlights of the school year with #MagicMoment

    Kate Parker
    24th July 2017 at 15:52
    To celebrate everyone's hard work this academic year, we gave school staff the chance to win a spa experience for two

    For most teachers, it’s day one of the summer holidays. If you’re still marching on for a couple more days, we salute you.

    It’s been a tough year for education, with the proposed introduction of grammar schools, exam reforms and, of course, funding cuts dominating the headlines – as well as discussions in staffrooms and playgrounds across the country.

    But while the press, politicians and public debated the ins and outs of the education system, teachers, leaders, school staff continued to inspire, and pupils continued to learn.

    And after this year, we wanted to celebrate the work of everyone in our schools, and give leaders, teachers and support staff a well-deserved treat.

    A week ago, we launched #MagicMoment, and asked teachers to share their highlight of 2016-17 year – by doing so, they were automatically entered into our prize draw for a chance to win a Spa Breaks experience for two.

    The highlights were hilarious, heart-warming and reflective of how schools continue, no matter what, to be places of love, respect and learning.

    The winning highlight, selected by a random generator, was tweeted by Jo Croucher.  

    To thank everyone for sharing these wonderful moments with us, we’re giving away a Spa Breaks 10 per cent discount code. Simply enter "TES10" into the checkout, and treat yourself to a well-deserved pamper this summer holidays. 

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Full terms and conditions are available here. 

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

    Comments

    Most read

    1. 'To retain our best teachers we need to stop killing them with planning,...
    2. Exclusive: Private university launches ‘first knowledge-based PGCE’
    3. ‘Strict or sympathetic? There’s more than one way for teachers to relate...
    4. 25 traits that make a perfect teacher…
    5. Government approves just one maths mastery textbook
    6. What do children value in their teachers? Well, funny story…
    7. 'My teacher training was firmly rooted in Progressive ideology – and it ...
    8. 'Despite what the right-wing media say, I know of few teachers likely to...
    9. WATCH: The video about the wonders of teaching that's got the internet t...
    10. Ex-teacher Emma Hardy warns against schools becoming 'learning factories...

    Breaking news

    clock.jpg

    Exclusive: Durand boarding school teachers given until noon tomorrow to save their jobs

    24th July 2017 at 18:15
    Sir David Carter outlined 10 key things he has been the best multi-academy trusts do.

    Sir David Carter: Ten things that the best multi-academy trusts do

    24th July 2017 at 16:24
    Teachers at Astrea Academy Trust will receive a 2 per cent pay rise.

    Academy trust to give all teachers a 2 per cent pay rise

    24th July 2017 at 14:55
    workload, pay, stress, pressure, survey, money, salary, bureaucracy

    Almost three-quarters of public think teachers work too hard, survey shows

    24th July 2017 at 14:49
    swimming lessons needed

    Schools 'failing' children on swimming lessons, new report says

    24th July 2017 at 07:16

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now