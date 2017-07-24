Teachers share their highlights of the school year with #MagicMoment

For most teachers, it’s day one of the summer holidays. If you’re still marching on for a couple more days, we salute you.

It’s been a tough year for education, with the proposed introduction of grammar schools, exam reforms and, of course, funding cuts dominating the headlines – as well as discussions in staffrooms and playgrounds across the country.

But while the press, politicians and public debated the ins and outs of the education system, teachers, leaders, school staff continued to inspire, and pupils continued to learn.

And after this year, we wanted to celebrate the work of everyone in our schools, and give leaders, teachers and support staff a well-deserved treat.

A week ago, we launched #MagicMoment, and asked teachers to share their highlight of 2016-17 year – by doing so, they were automatically entered into our prize draw for a chance to win a Spa Breaks experience for two.

The highlights were hilarious, heart-warming and reflective of how schools continue, no matter what, to be places of love, respect and learning.

The winning highlight, selected by a random generator, was tweeted by Jo Croucher.

#MagicMoment When a child who spoke no English a few months ago can now speak in full sentences with clear understanding. — Jo Smeed (@JoCroucher) July 17, 2017

My favourite present from my year 6 leavers at the end of my NQT year. A really #MagicMoment including my favourite jigsaw analogy! pic.twitter.com/ravaL27iou — Hannah Nolan-Neylan (@nolney2000) July 21, 2017

#MagicMoment when your weakest reader (RA 7yrs in Y8) feels safe and confident in class so asks to read as The Head in Demon Headmaster — Sophie-Ann's Bakery (@SophieAnnBakery) July 21, 2017

Being baked a cake by a student in year 7 as a goodbye present #magicmoment pic.twitter.com/9EGg1XJUOr — Penny (@Penster86) July 21, 2017

When a former pupil returns on the last day with a composition dedicated to their music teacher #MagicMoment pic.twitter.com/vtP8PVZM2P — S Lawrenson (@TeachMus) July 21, 2017

