Teachers working 54 hour week, DfE survey finds

Classroom teachers and middle leaders are working an average 54-hour week, according to the government’s latest teacher workload survey released today.

The Department for Education research has found that senior leaders are working even longer, reporting an average 60 hour working week.

The poll is part of the DfE’s “workload challenge”, which was launched by former education secretary Nicky Morgan in 2014.

The department surveyed 3,186 teachers in 218 randomly selected schools, asking them how much they worked in the full working week prior to survey, including the weekend.

The average working hours in this “reference week” for all classroom teachers and middle leaders was 54.4 hours.

Primary classroom teachers and middle leaders self-reported higher hours – working 55.5 a week – than teachers in secondary schools, who said they worked 53.5 hours on average.

However, secondary school senior leaders reported even longer working hours, working 62.1 hours per week compared to the 59.8 worked by their primary school counterparts. The average for all senior leaders was 60 hours a week.

Almost a quarter of full-time teachers and roughly one third of part-time teachers reported that 40 per cent of their total working hours were worked outside of school hours.

The findings come after TES reported that more than a quarter of senior school leaders don’t expect to be in education beyond the next one to two years, with workload cited at the factor which could most persuade them to stay.

A TUC report today also found that teachers work more unpaid overtime than nearly anyone else in the country.

According to the DfE’s analysis, “teacher-level factors” such as “perceptions of performance evaluation by management and school-level factors such as the phase and the size of the school” influence the hours worked by teachers.

However, it said that the “largest source of variation” in workload was down to factors acting on individual teachers – such as their level of experience of how their performance is evaluated- rather than those impacted by the school.

Commenting on the DfE’s survey, Chris Keates, general secretary of the NASUWT union, said “The delay in the publication of data from the 2016 survey of teachers’ working hours cannot hide the inconvenient truth that the Government’s actions to date have failed to tackle the causes of excessive workload and working hours which are blighting the lives of teachers.”

Mary Bousted, general secretary of the ATL union, said: “The growing imbalance between workload and reward is driving teachers from the profession and harming the education of children.”