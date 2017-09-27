Teaching likely to experience growth in employment during next decade

Education is one of the occupations most likely to experience a rise in employment, research shows.

Public sector occupations in the UK – such as teaching – are predicted to see growth and are “more resistant to automation”, according to a new report on employment and skills in 2030.

These findings come after Sir Anthony Seldon, a university vice-chancellor and former headteacher, predicted that many teachers will be replaced by “inspirational” intelligent machines within 10 years.

The new study of employment trends, from education company Pearson, forecasts that one in five workers is in an occupation that will face a high likelihood of decline. One in 10 people is very likely to experience a rise in demand for their job.

It is important to invest in the right skills and take action to prepare for the future, the research says.

Future teaching

The report, in collaboration with researchers from the Oxford Martin School, part of the University of Oxford, says knowledge areas such as English language, history, philosophy and administration and management are associated with occupations forecast to see a rise in workforce share.

By contrast, science, technology, engineering and maths-related knowledge areas, such as science and technology design, will find use only in particular occupations.

Strong social skills will be the key to success as demand for human skills rises, the report says. Skills such as social perceptiveness, active listening, and decision-making are forecast to increase in demand.

John Fallon, Pearson CEO, said: “The future of work is brighter than conventional wisdom suggests – it is not going to be human versus machine, but rather human and machine."

He added: “We must re-evaluate the skills people will need for a digital future, and update our education systems to ensure teachers have the right tools to help students succeed in the workforce of tomorrow."

Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook