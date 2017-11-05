Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Teaching 'one of the hardest jobs in the country', says comedian

    Julia Belgutay
    5th November 2017 at 09:26
    russell howard, teaching, pay
    Russell Howard said there "should not be a Rate my Teacher, there should be a Rate my Parent" instead, and teachers should be valued

    Warning: Embedded clip contains strong language

    He may be known for taking a light-hearted view of almost all aspects of life, but comedian Russell Howard has said he believes teaching is "one of the hardest jobs in the country". 

    On his show, the Russell Howard Hour, on Thursday, Howard said he had this summer interviewed “loads” of school kids, and that this had been an absolute joy.

    “That got me thinking it would be great being a teacher, hanging out with funny kids, watching their minds grow, playing a vital role in society. But then when you look into being a teacher – oh my God – it’s one of the hardest jobs in this country," the comedian said.

    Quoting headlines of the increasing prevalence of bad mental health among teachers, he said it was “no wonder they are depressed”.  “Class sizes are getting ridiculous. I read a story the other day of a class of 64? You would do the register and then the bell would go.”

     

     

    Howard said the number of attacks on teachers from primary school children was growing, both in schools and online.

    “There shouldn’t be a Rate my Teacher, there should be a Rate my Parent,” he said.

    “Teachers aren’t just being battered by parents and kids, austerity is smashing them too. Their real-term pay is decreasing year on year and they are working longer hours than teachers almost anywhere in the world, and they have got to make savings of £3 billion a year by 2020. And what are they doing in the face of these cuts? Behaving like heroes.”

    Some teachers were buying school supplies or food for students who could not afford it, he said. “They are looking after our children, so why aren’t we looking after them?”

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and Instagram, and like Tes on Facebook.

    Comments

    Related Content

    'We owe it to our students to discuss our own struggles with mental health' – one teacher’s extraordinary story

    27th October 2017 at 16:31

    ‘It’s time to take action on mental health’

    10th October 2017 at 07:13

    Performance-related pay has increased teacher workload, DfE research shows

    19th October 2017 at 10:57

    ‘The pay-gap between education’s bosses and teachers is vast and growing. Here’s what we need to do’

    10th October 2017 at 12:06

    Most read

    1. Teaching 'one of the hardest jobs in the country', says comedian
    2. Exclusive: Top-earning academy bosses revealed
    3. 'When teachers spend more time on planning than the teaching, we know we...
    4. Rape of six-year-old child 'dismissed by teachers as playful activity'
    5. Weekend read: Much ado about English examiners, teachers and A-level ent...
    6. Tes talks to… Dr Jessie Ricketts
    7. Be less 'uptight' about times tables, urges Singaporean maths mastery ex...
    8. Teaching is 'one of the most stressful jobs in Britain'
    9. Greening: Teachers need 'stretching' careers that keep them in the class...
    10. Tackle 'absurd' barriers facing female teachers, urges academy boss

    Breaking news

    nursery rhymes amanda spielman ofsted

    Children not learning about Humpty Dumpty, chief inspector says

    5th November 2017 at 11:44
    class sizes secondary primary funding cuts

    Class sizes of over 100 revealed in secondary schools

    5th November 2017 at 10:06
    teacher tenure, california, unions, teachers, schools, students

    Teacher convicted of three sexual assaults fails in bid to lift teaching ban

    3rd November 2017 at 18:05
    English

    Weekend read: Much ado about English examiners, teachers and A-level entries

    3rd November 2017 at 18:04
    Libby Nicholas

    Tackle 'absurd' barriers facing female teachers, urges academy boss

    3rd November 2017 at 14:06

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now