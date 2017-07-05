Ten proven money-saving tips

Every school business professional should consider ways to save their school money. Research carried out by OEE Consulting on behalf of NASBM has distilled ten key propositions for cutting costs at your school:

Keep reminding the senior leadership team about finance

The SLT needs to be aware of and understand the finances and the implications of the budget. Create a regular agenda item at SLT meetings to review the finances and performance against budget.

Make finance everyone’s business

Challenge staff to drive out all waste and to implement improvements that will make their working life easier and more rewarding.

Cut back on advertising

Consider carefully the value of advertising the school in the local press, particularly if the school is oversubscribed.

Invest sensibly

If the school is carrying a cash surplus, do not leave these funds idle in the current account for extended periods. Take the time to research and invest these funds in a safe financial instrument that will pay a good rate of return yet allow access to the funds as required.

Cut back on meetings

It is very common for meetings to be both time-consuming and ineffective, driving further meetings to address unresolved issues. It takes a concerted effort to break out of this cycle. Rethink how time is used. Don't keep going to meetings every week to discuss things. Focus on what you want to achieve and devise actions to let you achieve those goals.

Cut back on email

Email is a pervasive stealer of everyone's time. Many poor practices have developed over time that make the problem worse, eg, 'cc all'. Excessive emails potentially obscure important emails, as well as taking up time that could be used more effectively elsewhere.

Make the best use of teaching assistants

Reconsider how TAs can be used in innovative ways rather than continuing to follow established practice, eg, using experienced TAs as cover teachers may be a more cost-effective solution than supply teachers.

Check your timetable

See how well the allocation of teaching time via timetabling matches teaching demand. Is there an excess or shortage of teaching capacity? If there is an excess, how effectively is this spare time used?

Don’t let teachers buy supplies

Limit teaching staff to defining the requirement and task the admin team with sourcing the best supplier. Minimise teaching time spent on non-teaching tasks.

Leave school computers on all day

Avoid wasted lesson time waiting for computers to boot up.

