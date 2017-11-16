Register
    The Tes podcast: Academy leaders earning more than the PM, the truth about free schools, and testing four-year-olds

    Martin George
    17th November 2017 at 16:51

    Join the Tes team as we talk about some of the biggest issues of the week.

    We discuss rampant pay increases for academy leaders – including principals of single schools who are paid more than the prime minister – and new research on free schools that gives ammunition to their critics and their supporters.

    We also talk about one academic's concerns that the government's plans to formalise the assessment of children in early years are doomed to failure because policymakers do not understand the basics of brain development.

    Tune in and enjoy.

     

     

    Comments

