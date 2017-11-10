Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    The Tes podcast: Does flipped learning work? How deep are cuts to English lessons for immigrant families?

    Eleanor Busby
    10th November 2017 at 16:25
    Podcast mic
    FE

    Join the Tes team as we talk about some of the biggest issues of the week.

    We discuss the first ever UK-based study into flipped learning in a school setting and we explore whether the increasingly popular teaching technique represents value for money.

    We also talk how the country is getting worse at helping English as an additional language students' families speak English – and the devastating effects this failure can have on young people. 

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and Instagram, and like Tes on Facebook

    FE

    Comments

    Related Content

    The Tes podcast: Assistant heads, primary leaders' pay and parking problems

    20th October 2017 at 18:08

    The Tes podcast: Ofsted, Progress 8 and school funding

    13th October 2017 at 17:30

    The Tes podcast: ‘Coasting' schools, special measures and the Tory conference

    6th October 2017 at 17:19

    The Tes podcast: Labour conference, fixer heads and grammar

    29th September 2017 at 17:24

    The Tes podcast: School funding, Sats and scripted lessons

    15th September 2017 at 16:34

    Most read

    1. 'A pat on the back for school support staff won’t pay the bills or put f...
    2. 'Off-rolling is unethical, inappropriate and beyond repugnant – the cons...
    3. Why I teach my primary pupils maths twice a day
    4. 'In 2017, not one of my sixth-formers took A levels. It was the best dec...
    5. Teachers to strike over pay and conditions
    6. 'The level of workload expected of teachers is not improving schools, bu...
    7. Five myths about autism we need to banish from teaching
    8. Exclusive: Flipped learning leads to ‘small’ progress
    9. ‘No unique formula’ for high-performing MATs
    10. Why we banned maths worksheets

    Breaking news

    The informal network of academy trust leaders plans to put itself on a more formal footing.

    Revealed: Private network of academy bosses plans new group to represent CEOs

    10th November 2017 at 16:21
    WCAT

    The fall of WCAT: whose money is it anyway?

    10th November 2017 at 15:03

    Carol Dweck: the three biggest misconceptions about growth mindset

    10th November 2017 at 12:20
    Subject Genius, Keith Burt, Flipped learning: how students can improve their performance in drama by watching video lessons in their homes

    Exclusive: Flipped learning leads to ‘small’ progress

    10th November 2017 at 06:04
    free school meals, breakfast, dinner, david moran, e-act, academies, multi-academy trust, wellbeing, disadvantage

    Exclusive: 'We want to give pupils free dinners,' says academy boss

    10th November 2017 at 05:05

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now