    The Tes podcast: GCSE results 2017

    Eleanor Busby
    25th August 2017 at 13:38
    Podcast mic

    Tune into the Tes podcast to get the full lowdown behind the GCSE results headlines.

    News editor William Stewart and the exams and assessment reporter Eleanor Busby discuss the reformed qualifications and the new grading system.  

    And Adi Bloom reports on what teachers and pupils thought about this year's GCSEs.

    For all the latest news and views on GCSE results day, please visit our specialist GCSE results hub. 

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

     

     

     

