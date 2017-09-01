Register
    The Tes podcast: Joe Wicks, the National Education Union and school lunches

    Eleanor Busby
    1st September 2017 at 17:49
    Podcast
    PE

    Join the Tes team as we discuss the week’s biggest talking points in the world of education.

    We talk about the new teachers' union which comes into effect today – the National Education Union (NEU) – and what that could mean for the profession.

    We discuss the sale of school playing fields and the decline of physical education – and we discuss our interview with Joe Wicks, aka The Body Coach, and his mission to get children moving in schools.

    We also talk about how eating school lunches with pupils can be beneficial for all.

     

