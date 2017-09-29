Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    The Tes podcast: Labour conference, fixer heads and grammar

    Eleanor Busby
    29th September 2017 at 17:24
    Podcast
    The Tes team talk about the Labour conference and leading failing schools
    Join the Tes team as we discuss the week’s biggest talking points in the world of education. We talk about this week's Labour conference and the party's vision for education.
     
    We also discuss the appointment of Theodore Agnew as a minister in the Department for Education. Our feature on "fixer heads" – headteachers who turn failing schools around – and our new book on grammar are also on the agenda. 
     
    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook
     
     

    Comments

    Related Content

    The Tes podcast: School funding, Sats and scripted lessons

    15th September 2017 at 16:34

    The Tes podcast: Joe Wicks, the National Education Union and school lunches

    1st September 2017 at 17:49

    The Tes podcast: GCSE results 2017

    25th August 2017 at 13:38

    The Tes podcast: A-level results day 2017

    18th August 2017 at 17:09

    The Tes podcast: Exams, books and poetry

    11th August 2017 at 17:29

    Most read

    1. 'If we truly want all children to thrive in reading, we need to introduc...
    2. 'How "extreme reading" transformed test results for my reluctant readers'
    3. White Rose Maths says it will stop work if there is 'overwhelming consen...
    4. 'Teachers are grown-ups, not children – and schools would be a better pl...
    5. Exclusive: Secondary schools left 'demoralised' by DfE's Progress 8 error
    6. Ofsted: A rethink on lesson observations, and eight other plans revealed...
    7. Exclusive: 'Some will not pass' chartered teacher test
    8. 'Why not take Katie Hopkins up on her offer and invite her into your cla...
    9. LISTEN: Professor Daniel Willingham on why teaching phonics remains so c...
    10. Theodore Agnew confirmed as new minister at the Department for Education

    Breaking news

    Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory has been cited as an example of a book with racist elements

    Top academic warns of 'subtle racism' in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

    29th September 2017 at 17:21
    Angela Rayner said Labour would not give public sector workers a 5 per cent pay rise.

    Treasury indicates pay 'flexibility' for teachers - but next year's award will be delayed

    29th September 2017 at 15:25
    Russell Hobby

    Weekend Read: Where next for Teach First?

    29th September 2017 at 15:02
    teachers falling out of love with textbooks

    Exclusive: Less than one in 10 teachers set to use textbooks in most lessons by 2020

    29th September 2017 at 05:04
    High Ashurst Outdoor Education Centre, Surrey

    Millions of pupils 'missing out on trips away' owing to cost

    29th September 2017 at 00:02

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now