The Tes podcast: Labour conference, fixer heads and grammar
The Tes team talk about the Labour conference and leading failing schools
Join the Tes team as we discuss the week’s biggest talking points in the world of education. We talk about this week's Labour conference and the party's vision for education.
We also discuss the appointment of Theodore Agnew as a minister in the Department for Education. Our feature on "fixer heads" – headteachers who turn failing schools around – and our new book on grammar are also on the agenda.
Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook