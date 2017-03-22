    Theresa May defends school funding reforms during stormy PMQs

    Martin George
    22nd March 2017 at 13:43
    Theresa May defended the proposed national funding formula.
    DfE
    Nicky Morgan urges the prime minister who sacked her to go ahead with national funding formula

    Theresa May has defended the government’s controversial school funding reforms, as the issue became the main focus of a stormy Prime Minister’s Questions.

    Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn accused Ms May of breaking a manifesto promise to protect school funding, and claimed cuts could see class sizes increase and subject choices diminish.

    Devoting all his allotted questions to education, he said: "She was clearly elected on a pledge not to cut school funding and that's exactly what is happening."

    Mrs May said there were "record levels" of funding for schools, with the schools budget protected.

    Mr Corbyn told MPs: "The prime minister and her government are betraying a generation of young people by cutting the funding for every child.

    "Children will have fewer teachers, larger classes, fewer subjects to choose from and all the prime minister can do is focus on her grammar school vanity project that can only ever benefit a few children."

    Mrs May replied: "It's not a vanity project to want every child in this country to have a good school place because that's how they get on in life."

    The government is under pressure over its proposed national funding formula, including from Tory backbenchers who believe their areas will lose out.

    However, Nicky Morgan, who Mrs May sacked as education secretary last year, urged her to stick to the funding reforms.

    Mrs Morgan told MPs said: “Yes, there may need to be changes to the current draft formula, but I hope the prime minister will commit to fulfilling our manifesto commitment of making school funding fairer.”

    Mrs May said it was an issue that had been “ducked for too long”, and added: “We have actually started to address it. We have been looking at the formula. We have brought forward a proposal.

    “We will look at the consultation responses on that and respond in due course.”

    DfE

    Comments

    Related Content

    One thousand schools could face further 7% funding cut after 2020

    22nd March 2017 at 00:03

    Funding formula 'fails to address double disadvantage' faced by poorer pupils

    17th March 2017 at 00:03

    Tory MPs increase pressure on ministers over school funding cuts

    6th February 2017 at 17:18

    Nick Gibb insists school funding changes are all about 'fairness'

    31st January 2017 at 13:08

    Most read

    1. 'To retain our best teachers we need to stop killing them with planning,...
    2. Why every primary should be using bar modelling – and six steps to make ...
    3. 'Is it any wonder that British young people are among the unhappiest in ...
    4. College of Teaching leader brands Ofsted 'outstanding' grade 'very probl...
    5. How to survive parents' evening – 'Book out the last two appointments to...
    6. 'Please stop telling us that the arts subjects are worth less than others'
    7. Telling another teacher how to teach? It's a sin, says leading academic
    8. Female primary teachers have 42% higher-than-average risk of suicide
    9. 'Dear Parents...If you want to rescue your child's education, you need t...
    10. ATL and NUT to merge and form a new education super-union

    Breaking news

    mary bousted, kevin courtney, atl, nut, super-union, ballot, merger, teachers' union

    ATL and NUT to merge and form a new education super-union

    22nd March 2017 at 10:01
    Money

    One thousand schools could face further 7% funding cut after 2020

    22nd March 2017 at 00:03

    How to survive parents' evening – 'Book out the last two appointments to fictional parents'

    21st March 2017 at 17:47

    Children in poor areas don't get the work experience they need, study finds

    21st March 2017 at 14:22
    Ofsted

    Ofsted: Northern MAT ‘failed to secure’ school improvements

    21st March 2017 at 13:49

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today