Theresa May defends school funding reforms during stormy PMQs

Theresa May has defended the government’s controversial school funding reforms, as the issue became the main focus of a stormy Prime Minister’s Questions.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn accused Ms May of breaking a manifesto promise to protect school funding, and claimed cuts could see class sizes increase and subject choices diminish.

Devoting all his allotted questions to education, he said: "She was clearly elected on a pledge not to cut school funding and that's exactly what is happening."

Mrs May said there were "record levels" of funding for schools, with the schools budget protected.

Mr Corbyn told MPs: "The prime minister and her government are betraying a generation of young people by cutting the funding for every child.

"Children will have fewer teachers, larger classes, fewer subjects to choose from and all the prime minister can do is focus on her grammar school vanity project that can only ever benefit a few children."

Mrs May replied: "It's not a vanity project to want every child in this country to have a good school place because that's how they get on in life."

The government is under pressure over its proposed national funding formula, including from Tory backbenchers who believe their areas will lose out.

However, Nicky Morgan, who Mrs May sacked as education secretary last year, urged her to stick to the funding reforms.

Mrs Morgan told MPs said: “Yes, there may need to be changes to the current draft formula, but I hope the prime minister will commit to fulfilling our manifesto commitment of making school funding fairer.”

Mrs May said it was an issue that had been “ducked for too long”, and added: “We have actually started to address it. We have been looking at the formula. We have brought forward a proposal.

“We will look at the consultation responses on that and respond in due course.”