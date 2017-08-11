Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    'They’re not taking much time off': More than half of teachers reading books about education over summer

    Adi Bloom
    12th August 2017 at 10:31
    holiday, reading, poll, survey, teachers, summer, education, subject, fiction, literary fiction, thriller, mystery, james patterson, lee child
    A Tes poll reveals that teachers' summer holiday reading also includes thrillers by authors such as James Patterson and Lee Child

    More than half of teachers will be reading books about education during the summer holiday. Almost two-thirds will be reading books related to their subject.

    A snap poll by Tes reveals that some teachers clearly have an idiosyncratic definition of poolside reading. Fifty-five per cent those who responded said they would be taking education-related books with them on holiday this year. Sixty per cent will be reading books related to their subject.

    “Wow,” says Gemma Moss, director of the International Literacy Centre at the UCL Institute of Education. “I’m deeply impressed. They’re not taking much time off.”

    Thriller-mystery

    However, many teachers are forgoing the appeal of page-turners such as The A-Level Mindset, instead planning to unwind with a novel. The most popular genre by far – accounting for a quarter of the vote – is thriller-mystery, with several teachers naming Lee Child and James Patterson as their sun-lounger authors of choice.

    The second most popular genre, named by nearly one in five teachers, is literary fiction. Awards have clearly had an influence on choices here: Naomi Alderman’s Baileys prize-winning novel, The Power, is on a large number of teachers’ holiday reading lists, as is The Essex Serpent by Sarah Perry, named book of the year by bookseller Waterstones.

    Of the 267 teachers surveyed, 18.5 per cent are opting for historical non-fiction, with titles including This is London by Ben Judah and A History of the World by Andrew Marr.

    Historical fiction (16 per cent) and romance (12 per cent) are also popular among those surveyed, with sci-fi lagging behind (8 per cent). Even fewer are interested in short stories (4 per cent), poetry (3 per cent) and horror fiction (3 per cent).

    Sluttish readers

    The 9 per cent who have said that they are reading other types of fiction include those who are keeping up with the latest children’s and young-adult novels.

    “I find it really encouraging that people are reading for relaxation and recreation,” says Mick Connell, of the National Association for the Teaching of English. “It reflects what we actually do as enthusiastic readers – we’re sluttish, aren’t we? We engage with anything in front of us.

    “We don’t always have to be reading stuff that tests us, or stretches us, or improves us. There are times when we just want to be wrapped up in a story.”

    This is an edited article from the 11 August edition of Tes. Subscribers can read the full article hereTo subscribe, click hereThis week's Tes magazine is available in all good newsagents. To download the digital edition, Android users can click here and iOS users can click here

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    What's your favourite children's book? Twitter teachers debate

    1st August 2017 at 14:42

    #ThisTeacherReads: What are you reading this half-term?

    1st June 2017 at 11:18

    Exclusive: Why drag queens want to read to primary pupils

    23rd June 2017 at 11:01

    Is Harry Potter the boy who saved reading?

    26th June 2017 at 06:01

    Teacher's tribute leads Philip Pullman to name character after pupil Grenfell fire victim

    26th June 2017 at 17:41

    Most read

    1. Exclusive: 'Secret shopper’ pupils sent to ‘spy’ on teachers
    2. 'After sitting 28 GCSE papers in four weeks, I was left thinking, "What ...
    3. Exclusive: Top comprehensives 'outperform' leading independents on A-lev...
    4. What’s the best path to take for your primary reading strategy?
    5. It’s impossible to compare GCSE results, so don’t try
    6. 'Racist' GCSE benchmark reforms criticised by researchers
    7. Politicians, not heads, should be losing sleep over results this year
    8. DfE confirms overall 1 per cent pay rise for teachers
    9. Parent view: 'We shouldn't have to fight to get an EHCP for our children'
    10. No More Boys and Girls takes gender out the classroom

    Breaking news

    girls, boys, gender gap, a levels, results day, A* to C, achievement, grades, school, professor alan smithers

    A-level results day 2017: Boys could rival girls for top grades

    12th August 2017 at 00:02
    Podcast

    The Tes podcast: Exams, books and poetry

    11th August 2017 at 17:29
    pupil, teacher, reunion, prinshof school for partially sighted and blind, south africa, pretoria, shanghai, tes, letter, heartwarming

    'I've never forgotten her': a heartwarming reunion between teacher and African pupil

    11th August 2017 at 16:37
    Secondary school

    Exclusive: Top comprehensives 'outperform' leading independents on A-level pupil progress

    11th August 2017 at 06:02
    Spying

    Exclusive: 'Secret shopper’ pupils sent to ‘spy’ on teachers

    11th August 2017 at 05:31

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now