Thirty providers to offer new qualification for academy trust leaders and executive heads
A new national qualification for academy trust leaders and executive headteachers has opened today for people to sign up to.
The National Professional Qualification for Executive Leadership (NPQEL), which education secretary Justine Greening announced in February, will be offered by 30 providers across England.
The NPQEL course, which can last between two academic terms and 18 months, will cover six content areas:
- strategy and improvement
- teaching and curriculum excellence
- leading with impact
- working in partnership
- managing resources and risks
- increasing capability
It aims to develop seven leadership behaviours: commitment, collaboration, personal drive, resilience, awareness, integrity and respect.
Ian Bauckham, chief executive of the Tenax School Trust, said: “Designed and run by leaders, for leaders, with a distinctive ethical leadership strand, we are confident that our NPQEL will make a powerful contribution to the future leadership of groups of schools.
“Schools working together, especially as MATs, are a powerful vehicle for school improvement and for enabling better outcomes for disadvantaged pupils. The NPQ accreditation gives important quality assurance for participants.”
The 30 providers are:
National
- Ambition NPQAlliance (Ambition School Leadership)
- Anglia Ruskin University
- ASCL Executive Leadership Consortium
- Outstanding Leaders Partnership
- Tauheedul College for Teaching and Leadership
- UCL Institute of Education: Leadership CoLab
- University of Wolverhampton
- Worcestershire Global Leadership Academy
Yorkshire and the Humber
- Carnegie Teaching Schools’ Alliance, Leeds Beckett University
- Inspiring Leaders
- Learners First Schools Partnership
North East
- North East Teaching Schools Partnership (NETSP)
North West
- Alliance of Leading Learning
- School Improvement Liverpool Limited
- Inspiring Leaders
East Midlands
- EMLC
- George Spencer Academy
West Midlands
- Alliance of Leading Learning
East of England
- EMLC
- Harris Federation Teaching School Alliance
- Leadership East
London
- Surrey Teaching Schools Network
South East
- EMLC
- Harris Federation Teaching School Alliance
- Surrey Teaching Schools Network
- Leadership Learning South East
- QTL (Quality Through Leadership)
South West
- Alliance of Leading Learning
- CLF Institute, Cabot Learning Federation
- QTL (Quality Through Leadership)
At the same time, the Department for Education announced who would provide separate updated national professional qualifications for middle leadership, senior leadership, and headship.
Minister for school standards Nick Gibb said: “We want every child to reach their potential and great teachers, with strong leadership skills, are at the heart of this.
“I hope teachers across the country will feel inspired to sign up for these new, strengthened professional qualifications. They are part of our wider programme to improve the status of the teaching profession, including helping to set up the Chartered College of Teaching and investing £75million in high-quality professional development for teachers in the schools that need it most.”
