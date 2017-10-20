Thirty providers to offer new qualification for academy trust leaders and executive heads

A new national qualification for academy trust leaders and executive headteachers has opened today for people to sign up to.

The National Professional Qualification for Executive Leadership (NPQEL), which education secretary Justine Greening announced in February, will be offered by 30 providers across England.

The NPQEL course, which can last between two academic terms and 18 months, will cover six content areas:

strategy and improvement

teaching and curriculum excellence

leading with impact

working in partnership

managing resources and risks

increasing capability

It aims to develop seven leadership behaviours: commitment, collaboration, personal drive, resilience, awareness, integrity and respect.

Ian Bauckham, chief executive of the Tenax School Trust, said: “Designed and run by leaders, for leaders, with a distinctive ethical leadership strand, we are confident that our NPQEL will make a powerful contribution to the future leadership of groups of schools.

“Schools working together, especially as MATs, are a powerful vehicle for school improvement and for enabling better outcomes for disadvantaged pupils. The NPQ accreditation gives important quality assurance for participants.”

The 30 providers are:

National

Ambition NPQ Alliance (Ambition School Leadership)

Alliance (Ambition School Leadership) Anglia Ruskin University

ASCL Executive Leadership Consortium

Outstanding Leaders Partnership

Tauheedul College for Teaching and Leadership

UCL Institute of Education: Leadership CoLab

University of Wolverhampton

Worcestershire Global Leadership Academy

Yorkshire and the Humber

Carnegie Teaching Schools’ Alliance, Leeds Beckett University

Inspiring Leaders

Learners First Schools Partnership

North East

North East Teaching Schools Partnership (NETSP)

North West

Alliance of Leading Learning

School Improvement Liverpool Limited

Inspiring Leaders

East Midlands

EMLC

George Spencer Academy

West Midlands

Alliance of Leading Learning

East of England

EMLC

Harris Federation Teaching School Alliance

Leadership East

London

Surrey Teaching Schools Network

South East

EMLC

Harris Federation Teaching School Alliance

Surrey Teaching Schools Network

Leadership Learning South East

QTL (Quality Through Leadership)

South West

Alliance of Leading Learning

CLF Institute, Cabot Learning Federation

QTL (Quality Through Leadership)

At the same time, the Department for Education announced who would provide separate updated national professional qualifications for middle leadership, senior leadership, and headship.

Minister for school standards Nick Gibb said: “We want every child to reach their potential and great teachers, with strong leadership skills, are at the heart of this.

“I hope teachers across the country will feel inspired to sign up for these new, strengthened professional qualifications. They are part of our wider programme to improve the status of the teaching profession, including helping to set up the Chartered College of Teaching and investing £75million in high-quality professional development for teachers in the schools that need it most.”

