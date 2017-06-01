Register
    Thousands sign heads' petition to save universal free school lunches for infants

    Martin George
    1st June 2017 at 14:13
    Controversy about free lunches and free breakfasts rises up the election agenda

    Thousands have backed an online petition set up by headteachers across the country to save universal free school meals for infants.

    It comes as opposition to the Conservative manifesto pledge to replace them with free breakfasts for all primary school pupils moves up the election agenda.

    Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver attacked the plans for free breakfasts as “misguided, mean and a false economy”.

    And Henry Dimbleby, co-founder of the Leon chain of restaurants, said axing infant free school meals was an “absolute betrayal” of children and headteachers.

    The petition, which was signed by more than 20,000 people by lunchtime today, is led by heads from London, Surrey, Lincolnshire, Cumbria, Devon and Buckinghamshire. It says: “As a headteacher, I know first-hand how important free school lunches are and the damage taking them away will do – for example, unlike school lunches, breakfasts have no minimum fruit and vegetable portions.

    “This policy change will damage children’s health, well-being, attainment and academic results. Scrapping free school lunch for infants is simply bad decision making.”

    Poster attacks plan

    They added that universal free school meals are good for children’s health, ensure that disadvantaged children who do not qualify for the pupil premium get at least one nutritious meal a day, and give children and staff a chance to sit together to discuss issues that concern them.

    Labour and the Liberal Democrats have both promised to extend universal free school meals to all primary school pupils.

    Yesterday, former Lib Dem leader Nick Clegg unveiled an election poster attacking the free breakfast plan, claiming the Conservatives have allocated just 7p per meal, per child.

    The Conservatives have admitted the £60 million they put aside for the plan was based on less than a quarter of children taking up the offer, and that the cost would rise if take up was higher.

    And Angela Rayner, Labour’s shadow education secretary said: “Labour got their school meal recipes from Jamie Oliver. The Tories are getting theirs from Oliver Twist.”

    Last week, a Conservative spokesman said: “We will ensure that all primary schools can offer a free school breakfast to every child in every year of primary school as we set out in our manifesto – independent evidence shows this is a cost-effective way to improve education and health results for pupils.”

