Three-quarters of pupils 'afraid to discuss politics on social media'

More than three-quarters of pupils are afraid of talking about politics on social media for fear it will harm their future job prospects, a survey shows.

The poll, commissioned by the youth political platform Shout Out UK, also suggests that more than half had argued on social media over politics.

The survey of 6,259 British people under the age of 18 shows that 78 per cent thought that talking about politics on social media would hurt their chances of getting a job in the future.

Eighty-two per cent said they have had potential employers checking their social media accounts or they would expect them to do so, and 93 per cent felt they would be judged based on political views on their accounts.

The under-18s were asked whether they judged people based on their political views, and 74 per cent admitted that they did.

Brexit 'turns political discussion into slanging matches'

In the survey, 60 per cent admitted that they had had an argument on social media about politics, and 91 per cent of respondents thought Brexit had turned important political conversations and online debates into “slanging matches”.

Asked whether they would rather share their political opinions on Facebook or Twitter, 48 per cent opted for Twitter because they could “find more like-minded people”, but 36 per cent said they preferred Facebook because of better security settings and it is not so public.

Matteo Bergamini, the founder of Shout Out UK, said it was worrying that so many students feared airing their thoughts online.

“I think it is massively damaging that so many under-18s believe they’d lose a job opportunity based on their political views,” he said.

“While it’s a good idea for young people to be aware of what they write on social media, open political debate should be actively encouraged, particularly in the current climate.

“Young people are often seen as disenfranchised from the political process, and concerns like this are only going to make things worse. It’s vital that under-18s feel they can become engaged in politics at every level, especially when society is in the process of being reshaped thanks to Brexit.

“I hope that employers would reserve judgement on the political views of potential employees – unless they hold extremist views – and see it as a positive that they could hire someone passionate and actively involved in shaping society.”

Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and Instagram, and like Tes on Facebook